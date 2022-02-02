Peacock Debuts Craig Robinson’s Killing It Trailer From Brooklyn Nine-Nine Producers

The first teaser trailer and images for the new Peacock series Killing It have been released. The series reunites Craig Robinson with Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici. Robinson had a recurring role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg)’s friend and nemesis Doug Judy, aka the “Pontiac Bandit.” The show originally debuted on FOX and then moved to NBC, where it wrapped up its final two seasons. Robinson is the star of Killing It, which was officially announced back in August 2020.

Killing It‘s teaser trailer opens with Craig Robinson sporting a colorful kimono as he stands on a luxurious balcony. When then see Robinson’s character as a kid, narrating how he came from the streets. A clip of random scenes from the original Peacock series’ first season flash across the screen, until Robinson’s interrupted by the hotel maid. “Are you even listening to me, Andrea?” Robinson asks, to which she replies, “I thought you were on the phone.”

“We love all the ambitious, challenging, thematically-rich series that populate the current peak-TV landscape. We also love jokes. So, we tried to make a show that could deliver both. We wanted Killing It to explore America’s quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth, and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes,” Dan Goor and Luke Tredici said in a statement. They serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers on Killing It.

They continued: “It’s a daunting creative balancing act, but lucky for us, we were writing for Craig Robinson, aka the most likable man in the world. His hilarious, effortlessly charming performance grounds even the wildest comic moments in something deeply human and relatable.”

Peacock has been introducing a host of new original series lately. Saved By the Bell returned for Season 2 back in November, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot titled Bel-Air debuts on Super Bowl Sunday, the Tiger King series Joe vs Carole released a teaser trailer, and AfterShock’s Dead Day comic book is getting a live-action adaptation from Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Legacies) and Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries, Dawson’s Creek, The Following).

Executive producers on Killing It include Craig Robinson, Mark Schulman, and Mo Marable. The first three episodes are also directed by Mo Marable. The series stars Craig Robinson, Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller.

What did you think of the Killing It trailer?

Killing It First Look Images

