New Brooklyn Nine-Nine Final Season Trailer Released

A new Brooklyn Nine-Nine final season trailer has been released, and you can watch it below! The latest trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 takes the form of an epic blockbuster movie trailer, touting the milestone and drama of the Nine-Nine's final run. Of course, this is Brooklyn Nine-Nine we're talking about, so the epic seriousness is just as quickly undercut by the usual winking humor and absurdity that fans of this show have come to expect and love. As a bonus, this new Brooklyn Nine-Nine trailer gives us an even better tease of some of the specific episodes and storylines we'll see in the final season:

"Get ready for the most ambitious final season in Nine-Nine history. Season 8 of #Brooklyn99 premieres Thursday, August 12 on @NBC":

This trailer teases some fun hijinks such as uptight Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) stumbling into his own D-pic scandal; a perfect storm of buffoonery as other precincts all bombard the 99th Precinct with their respective Hitchcock and Scully-style numbskulls, and in the larger story arc, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) try to find work/life balance as new parents who are still both trying to be good cops. Besides that, the sizzle reel teases familiar Brooklyn Nine-Nine staples like appearances from the series' beloved recurring characters like master car thief Doug Judy (Craig Robinson) or madman deep-cover cop Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas). Other moments tease a few fun new departures, such as Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) getting high on weed edibles.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero previously promised Comicbook.com that the final season will definitely satisfy fans:

"It's bittersweet, but I'm really proud of the show. I'm really proud of this season. I think it's going to be a really satisfying end I hope for the viewers and just trying to think of it as like the victory lap, celebrating the show, celebrating the people I work with. Not trying not to take anything for granted and stay really present."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season will premiere on NBC and Peacock on August 12th.