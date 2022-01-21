Tiger King: First Look Images and Teaser for Peacock’s Joe vs. Carole Revealed

Peacock has released the first images and teaser trailer for Joe vs. Carole, a limited series focused on big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin and exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel. The show is an adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King hosted and reported by Robert Moor. John Cameron Mitchell (Shrill, The Good Fight) plays Joe Exotic and Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) portrays Carole Baskin. Etan Frankel pulls triple duty as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Kate McKinnon will also executive produce along with Alex Katsnelson and Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

The trailer reminds viewers that they only know half of the tale between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. We see scenes of Carole huddling with her team as they try to find dirt on Joe, while Mr. Exotic leads his flashy lifestyle. The video clocks in at barely half a minute long, but it gives a good enough impression of what’s in store for fans and viewers alike.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“JOE vs CAROLE is a wild ride. It’s a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives,” Frankel said in a statement. “When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch JOE vs CAROLE just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way. We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

The synopsis of the series reads: “Based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic, hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

Joe vs. Carole stars John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon, Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, and David Wenham. All eight episodes will be available to stream Thursday, March 3rd on Peacock.