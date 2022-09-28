Fan-Favorite Peacock Series Returns With Season 2 Trailer

One fan-favorite Peacock series is returning with a new trailer for Season 2. One of Us Is Lying had a lot of eyes on it as the first group of episodes got underway. Clearly it connected with the fans as Season 2 was greenly earlier this year. Karen M. McManus' novel plays a big role in shaping this story. (It also doesn't hurt to have a YA audience of readers aboard as surefire viewers from the word go!) The Bayview Four actually managed to avoid a grizly fate in Season 1. But, there are no assurances their nightmare is over as Season 2 gets underway. Check out the video for yourself down below and hear what the showrunner Erica Saleh had to to say about the next crop of One of Us Is Lying.

"Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very deadly secret," Peacock explained. "In Season Two we'll see just how far they'll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other."

"We are so happy with the reception of Season One, and are beyond thrilled that we get to continue our story in Season Two," said season two showrunner and executive producer Erica Saleh. "We can't wait to bring more mystery to the halls of Bayview High!"

One of Us Is Lying Season One Draws Praise

"From the moment we saw the pilot Erica wrote, we knew this was a special show and we're thrilled that Peacock felt the same," said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. "Returning to shoot in New Zealand with Erica as showrunner for season two is an exciting next chapter in the wild and fun story of the Bayview Four."

"We are thrilled that the compelling and binge-worthy first season of One of Us Is Lying resonated so strongly with our YA audience," said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "The fandom behind the series is incredibly passionate and we can't wait to deliver more twists and turns that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats."

Here's what the streamer dropped describing the first episodes: "Based on Karen M. McManus's #1 New York Times best-selling novel, ONE OF US IS LYING is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide."

Season 1 of One of Us Is Lying is now streaming on Peacock.

Are you excited about Season 2? Let us know down in the comments!