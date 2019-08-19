Netflix Announces Peaky Blinders Season 5 Premiere Date

Peaky Blinders fans can rejoice, as their favorite period-piece gangster drama is making a return for a new chapter – and we now know when it will be back! Netflix has announced the premiere date for Peaky Blinders season 5, which will start streaming on October 4th!

Check out the official announcement from Netflix, below:

#PeakyBlinders Season 5 hits Netflix on October 4!!@samclaflin @anyataylorjoy, Brian Gleeson, Kate Dickie, and @EmmettScanlan join the cast as the character’s lives are thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. pic.twitter.com/4S70hvwGZc — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) August 16, 2019

Important Note: While Peaky Blinders season 5 will stream on Netflix in October, it will actually air on BBC One starting on Sunday, August 25th:

Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs in #PeakyBlinders Series 5. Starts Sunday 25th August at 9pm on @bbcone. @PackyLee pic.twitter.com/lRyF62C3Pm — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) August 16, 2019

As you can see, the premise for season 5 will quickly drop the Peaky Blinders from the heights we saw them enjoying at the end of season 4, when Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) defeated the Italian Maifa and went on to win an election to become a member of Parliament. The sudden onset of the Great Depression will plunge England into financial chaos right along with the US. One would imagine that for Tommy and the rest of the Shelby gang, the problem will be two-fold: Tommy will need to maneuver the political fallout of the Great Depression in public, while in the shadows of the criminal world, the Peaky Blinders will need to draw on their bootlegging ways and savagery, to continuing scraping by and make a buck, when so few dollars remain on the table.

The other exciting part of this announcement is that there are some great actors joining the cast for season 5. The big two are no doubt Sam Claflin, who starred as Finnick Odair in the Hunger Games movies, and Anya Taylor-Joy, the breakout star of horror film The Witch, and M Night. Shyamalan’s Unbreakable sequel, Split and Glass (as well as the now-in-limbo New Mutants movie for Fox). They will be joined by the likes of Brian Gleeson (Hellboy), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), and Emmett J. Scanlan (Lobo on Krypton).

You can catch Peaky Blinders season 5 on BBC One starting on August 25th. The season will stream in full on Netflix starting October 4th.