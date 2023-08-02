New Peanuts Special for Apple TV+ Gets Trailer

Part of what has made the members of the Peanuts gang so beloved for decades is that, no matter how much time goes by, it's easy to dive back into their new adventures and understand their personalities and relationships, like no time has passed at all. With the all-new special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, however, audiences will see what happens when Peppermint Patty's beloved best friend gets thrust into the spotlight as people begin to recognize the problem-solving skills she brings to any situation. You can check out a trailer for Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on August 18th.

Per press release, "Sometimes the people who make the biggest difference, aren't the ones who grab the spotlight. In Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, we get to see first-hand how our lovable introvert, Marcie, makes a monumental difference from behind the scenes both for her friends and her community. To train for the school golf championship, Marcie assists Peppermint Patty as her caddie, offering thoughtful and deliberate advice to help her win. Meanwhile, after coming up with brilliant solutions to her classmates' problems -- from hallway traffic jams to lunchtime pizza shortages -- Marcie is unexpectedly elected as class president...a role she never wanted. Suddenly thrust into the spotlight, Marcie struggles to cope with the expectations of her new job and retreats as far from the public eye as possible. As the golf championship begins, Marcie is still in hiding and Peppermint Patty is forced to tee off with Charlie Brown filling in as her caddie. But after some wise advice and a little introspection, Marcie realizes she can still make a difference for her friends and the school -- she'll just have to buck other people's expectations and do it her own unique way.

"Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Emmy Award winner Raymond S. Persi (The Simpsons, Wreck-It-Ralph), written by Betsy Walters (The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space), and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

"This trailer comes after exciting programming news from Apple TV+, Peanuts, and WildBrain earlier this year announcing two upcoming Peanuts originals, including Camp Snoopy, a new series featuring Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts along with Charlie Brown and friends as they enjoy an adventure-filled summer outdoors, plus the charming new Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin special uncovering the origin story of one of Peanuts' most treasured characters and how he ultimately makes friends with Charlie Brown and the gang.

"The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes this year's Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse; star-studded animated adventure film Luck from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation; and, BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film Wolfwalkers.

"Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie is a part of all-ages offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+, including the BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning El Deafo, BAFTA Award-winning Lovely Little Farm, Duck & Goose, Get Rolling with Otis, Spin Master Entertainment's Sago Mini Friends, GLAAD Media Award-nominated Pinecone & Pony, Frog and Toad, The Jim Henson Company's Emmy Award-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Harriet the Spy, and Slumberkins, Sesame Workshop's Helpsters, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD, and Bento Box Entertainment's Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero's Emmy Award-nominated Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show, Peanuts and WildBrain's Emmy Award-nominated Snoopy in Space, The Snoopy Show, and Scholastic's Eva the Owlet and Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series Stillwater. Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt's DGA and WGA Award-nominated Amber Brown, DGA Award winner Best Foot Forward, Surfside Girls, WGA Award winner Life By Ella, Sesame Workshop's Emmy Award-winning Ghostwriter, and Scholastic's Puppy Place.

"Also included is Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including Emmy Award nominee It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown, Lucy's School, Humanitas and Emmy Award nominee To Mom (and Dad), With Love, Emmy Award-winning Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, and For Auld Lang Syne."

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie premieres on Apple TV+ on August 18th.

Are you looking forward to the new special? Let us know in the comments!