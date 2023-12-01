New Percy Jack and the Olympians Poster Shares Best Look Yet at Mount Olympus, Underworld

The son of the sea god is embarking on a quest. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to take its titular character (Walker Scobell) alongside questing companions Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) on a cross-country adventure to seek out Zeus's (Lance Reddick) stolen master bolt. Starting at Camp Half-Blood in New York, this trio is tasked with venturing to the Underworld to confront the suspected thief, Hades (Jay Duplass). Like all mythological locations in this franchise, the entrance to the Underworld is found at mortal landmarks, depicted as a recording studio in The Lightning Thief book and the Hollywood sign in the 2010 film adaptation. The Underworld's antithesis, Mount Olympus, is entered through the Empire State Building.

New Percy Jackson Poster Showcases Notable Locations

As above, so below.

The latest poster for Percy Jackson and the Olympians showcases the best looks yet at both the Underworld and Mount Olympus. The jagged mountains of the Underworld are on full display, slightly shrouded in a gust of smoke. The gateway to Olympus, the Empire State Building, is illuminated by some yellow hues.

Alongside the glimpses at these iconic locations, the poster includes Percy clutching the master bolt, Annabeth wielding her dagger, and monsters the Minotaur and the Chimera snarling at their prey.

You can check out the full poster below...

Unlike past adaptations, Percy Jackson's depiction of the Underworld is not fiery and red but rather bleak and grey.

(Photo: Craig Barritt / Stringer)

"It was really about [asking], 'What is hell?' Hell is nothing," production designer Dan Hennah told ComicBook.com. "I think the thing was to go monotone. To go surreal and have a surreal world. We also architecturally went to the opposite of Mount Olympus. It's an upside down world, an upside down version of Mount Olympus, but in a very, very distinctive Hades style. It's like Hades is the architect of his world."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians begins streaming on Disney+ on December 20th.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).