New Percy Jackson and the Olympians Poster Showcases Best Look Yet at Iconic Monster

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is gearing up for its Disney+ debut. Leaping from the page to the streaming screen, this first season is set to adapt Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief, the first book in the franchise's original pentalogy. While there was a feature film attempt at that exact story back in 2010, the Logan Lerman-led Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief excluded a number of key characters and core plot points. Among those left on the cutting room floor was a climactic battle between Percy and the Chimera, a legendary Greek mythology monster, at the St. Louis Gateway Arch.

The Chimera Debuts in New Percy Jackson Poster

The mother of monsters's favorite beast has arrived.

As showcased in a new poster for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the Chimera is spotted in the reflection of Percy's sword, Riptide. Standing alongside Percy (Walker Scobell) are Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri), the core trio that are embarking on a cross-country quest throughout Percy Jackson Season 1.

Within both Greek mythology and Percy Jackson lore, the Chimera is the offspring of Echidna and Typhon. Echidna boasts the nickname "the mother of monsters." On the page, The Lightning Thief initially depicts Echidna and the Chimera as a lady and her pet chihuahua, as their true form was disguised by The Mist, a hidden veil that camoflauges monsters and demigods when inside the mortal world. Suzanne Cryer is set to portray Echidna in Percy Jackson and the Olympians and has made brief appearances in prior trailers. The Chimera's body can also be seen in previous footage, but this poster represents the first glimpse at the monster's face.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).