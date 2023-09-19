Percy Jackson: Two Season 1 Villains Are Hidden in New Trailer

The Greek gods are real. Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted its first full-length teaser trailer Tuesday morning, giving fans the first in-depth glimpse at the upcoming eight-episode first season. Leading man Walker Scobell kicks off the fresh footage, narrating as flashes of the Yancy Academy field trip to the MET Museum are showcased. Percy's life is quickly turned upside down when he is attacked by Alecto, leading him to have the demigod version of "the talk" with his mother. From there, Percy is introduced to Camp Half-Blood and a world much larger than he could ever imagine before he is sent on a crucial quest.

Through the first three short teases of Disney+'s Percy Jackson, the only primary antagonist showcased thus far has been Ares (Adam "Edge" Copeland). In the pages of The Lightning Thief, the god of war represents a massive speed bump during Percy's cross-country quest and even throws down with the titular demigod in beach-based clash. That said, Ares is not the only adversary that Percy will have to deal with.

Percy Jackson's New Trailer Sneaks in Two More Villains

(Photo: Disney+)

In two blink-and-miss-it frames, Percy Jackson and the Olympians's new trailer features the live-action debuts of a pair of villains.

(Photo: Disney+)

Seen leading this capture the flag battalion is Luke (Charlie Bushnell). Luke is the son of Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda) and a respected leader at Camp Half-Blood. As evident by Luke's helmet's blue mohawk and later frames of Percy's blue-accented armor, these future foes will be on the same capture the flag team in the early Percy Jackson episodes, just as it unfolds on the page. While he begins as friend, Luke subtly goes down a dark path throughout the Percy Jackson books.

(Photo: Disney+)

Approaching Percy and Grover in this dimly-lit throne room is Hades (Jay Duplass). Hades serves as god of the dead and is one of Mount Olympus's "big three" alongside Zeus (Lance Reddick) and Poseidon (Toby Stephens). Often the victim of early judgment or misunderstanding, Hades is positioned as the prime suspect in regards to Zeus's stolen master bolt, leading Percy and company to come knocking on his Underworld door.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).