Percy Jackson and the Olympians Creator Shares Update From Filming Disney+ Series

✖

Work is underway on Disney+'s new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. Earlier this month, writer and creator Rick Riordan took to social media to share a photo from the production celebrating work on the series and now, he's sharing another update, this time on his website. On Sunday, Riordan wrote on his site what he called a "general update" about the series, reflecting on the first week of work on the project.

"We are now seven days into filming on Percy Jackson," Riordan wrote. "I am definitely learning a lot about the process of making a TV show. An army of people is required to produce something this complicated, so I'm glad we have experienced pros coordinating all the moving pieces."

The post goes on to detail a lot of the process and what goes into his days working on the series, sharing with readers some of the various steps along the way as well as what an "average day" looks like for him and his wife, Becky, as executive producers. You can check out the whole post here.

The official synopsis of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is as follows: "Based on Disney Hyperion's best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus."

The Adam Project's Walter Scobell will be playing the titular Percy while the show is also set to star Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries as Percy's friends, Grover and Annabeth. It was recently announced that Virginia Kull (Super Pumped, NOS4A2, Big Little Lies), Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement, The Wire, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The League, The Good Place), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, Party Down, Children's Hospital), and Timm Sharp (Enlightened, Blunt Talk, On the Verge) had also joined the cast.

Riordan and John Steinberg serve as writers of the pilot and James Bobin will direct. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

Are you excited about Percy Jackson and the Olympians? Let us know in the comments!