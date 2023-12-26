Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Quest Begins in New Clip (Exclusive)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is gearing up to kick off its quest. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels made its surprise debut on December 19th, dropping its first two episodes six hours ahead of schedule in the Tuesday primetime slot. This came with the announcement that all future episodes of Percy Jackson would get the primetime treatment, as the rest of Season 1 will premiere at 9 PM ET. The last fans saw, Percy (Walker Scobell) was officially claimed by his father, Poseidon, and given the news that he must lead a cross-country quest to retrieve Zeus's (Lance Reddick) stolen master bolt. The belief is that Hades (Jay Duplass) stole it out of jealousy and is keeping it in the Underworld.

Percy Jackson's Quest Begins

A quest must always be undertaken by three.

In an exclusive Percy Jackson and the Olympians clip shared with ComicBook.com, Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries) leads Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) out of Camp Half-Blood and into the real world. Annabeth emphasizes that they will always be in danger as demigods, no matter how strong they get. She sternly commands that Percy follows her lead. The trio walks past Thalia's tree as the footage cuts to them taking a taxi through New York City as Grover narrates how crucial quests are to history.

"A quest is a sacred thing," Grover says. "And to be charged with one is to be in conversation with the gods themselves."

The clip concludes with Percy, Annabeth and Grover on board a bus at Port Authority.

You can watch the exclusive clip below...

Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts new episodes every Tuesday at 9 PM ET on Disney+. Tune into ComicBook Nation presents Riptide Radio – A Percy Jackson Aftershow immediately after for an in-depth discussion and exclusive interview!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).