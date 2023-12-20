Percy Jackson Premiere Breakdown With Showrunners and Director | ComicBook Nation's Riptide Radio Exclusive Interview

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has finally arrived. Disney+'s serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels premiered its first two episodes in a surprise primetime release on Tuesday, notifying fans that the entire first season will get the same weekly primetime rollout that Ahsoka and Loki Season 2 received earlier this year. Immediately following new episodes, ComicBook Nation's Riptide Radio – A Percy Jackson Aftershow brings you an in-depth discussion on what just went down as well as an exclusive interview with a member of the Percy Jackson cast and crew. This week, showrunners Dan Shotz, Jonathan E. Steinberg and director James Bobin join the show to give a detailed commentary on everything that went down in Percy Jackson Episode 1 and Episode 2.

"I wrote him a six-page monologue," Steinberg joked when asked about author Rick Riordan's cameo as a Yancy Academy professor in Episode 1. "He's so woven into the fabric of this fan community, this story, just the world. They're inseperable. It just felt right to make sure that if you're watching this that we got that too. His stamp is on this from the very beginning and all the way throughout."

"Of course he also was a teacher," Bobin noted, referring to how Riordan formerly taught English and public and private middle schools before becoming a full-time author. "He was a natural. He really was. When he sits in that room with the headmaster and Mr. Brunner, it feels like it's three teachers looking at you. That's why [many] missed him, he's so convincing."

The trio of creatives also opened up about the mysterious voice haunting Percy in his dreams, acknowledging the early suspicions that this is Kronos.

"I think it's vague because it's vague to Percy," Steinberg said. "It's really important in every moment in this story to experience it through his point of view. To be confused by the things he's confused by, to be scared by the things he's scared by. I think in this moment, that voice and that presence is nothing but mystery and something ominous from a nightmare. I think that's its job early on."

Links to where to listen to and/or watch Riptide Radio can be found below!

Subscribe to the podcast feeds and video channels now to be notified when new episodes are available! For constant updates about Percy Jackson and the Olympians and news about guests on Riptide Radio, follow ComicBook Nation on its official Twitter account, @ComicBookNation, and Liam on all social platforms, @LiamTCrowley.

Riptide Radio joins ComicBook.com's growing portfolio of engaging and highly focused podcast content, following the cover-all series ComicBook Nation hosted by Kofi Outlaw, Janell Wheeler and Matt Aguilar, the Marvel-centric Phase Zero series hosted by Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine and Jamie Jirak, and the Pokemon-centric show A Wild Podcast Has Appeared hosted by Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters and Christian Hoffer.