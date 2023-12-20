Percy Jackson and the Olympians Receives Primetime Release on Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is finally arriving on Disney+. The live-action adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels has been in the works at Disney+ for over four years, holding an extensive two-year pre-production process before filming for eight months in Vancouver. These first eight episodes adapt Riordan's The Lightning Thief, a cross-country tale that takes Walker Scobell's titular demigod on a quest to retrieve Zeus's (Lance Reddick) stolen master bolt. The Greek gods have been watching the son of Poseidon with a laser focus, and now the rest of the world has the chance to at the best time possible.

Disney+ Sets Primetime Release For Percy Jackson

The world of demigods and monsters is arriving in primetime.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will now stream its first two episodes tonight at 9 PM ET on Disney+. This is a slight shift from its originally scheduled drop time of 3 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20th.

This shift comes on the heels of a massive press tour for Percy Jackson which included stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, and London as well as a world premiere event at The Met in New York City. The series debuted to rave reviews and is currently certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

This marks the third consecutive Disney+ blockbuster series to get a primetime release. Ahsoka first experimented with the 9 PM ET slot in August and Loki Season 2 followed suit this past fall.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently scheduled to air over the course of the next seven weeks for eight episodes in total. Its season finale will come at the end of January 2024.

Tune into ComicBook Nation presents Riptide Radio – A Percy Jackson Aftershow immediately following Percy Jackson and the Olympians for an in-depth discussion and exclusive interview!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).