Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Trailer Impresses Fans With Blockbuster-Sized VFX

Disney+ may be the go-to place for Marvel and Star Wars on television, but the streamer has an ace up its sleeve with a fantasy series like nothing else on streaming, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The adaptation of the Rick Riordan book series has quietly become one of the biggest success stories for Disney+, picking up a Season 2 renewal quickly after the first batch of episodes dropped and a Season 3 pickup confirmed before Season 2 even arrived. Now, Disney+ has released the full trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, offering a fresh look at the new batch of episodes but also showing off what seems like a clear increase in budget.

It was previously confirmed that the upcoming second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians would be based on the second book in the series, The Sea of Monsters, which introduces a slew of new characters including Andra Day as Athena, Daniel Diemer as Tyson the cyclops, Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, and Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal and Margaret Cho as the Gray Sisters. The series will also see Courtney B. Vance step into the role of Zeus, taking over the part after star Lance Reddick passed away.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Gets a Bigger Budget

Though Percy Jackson and the Olympians fans were ready for the new trailer to premiere, nothing could have prepared them for the final half of the footage which shows off visual effects and action that matches the scope of a summer blockbuster. Fans were quick to point this out, though, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter), “are u seeing this budget increase oh my god.” Another fan took it a step further, noting that the increase in budget for the series shows clear confidence by Disney in the series, and making a bold prediction, “the budget increase.. we are getting those 5 seasons hell yeah.”

Even with Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 arriving in just a few short weeks, the hype train for Season 3 of the series has already left the station, even before fans saw this budget increase in action. Following an early renewal for the show, Disney+ has been steadily confirming new cast members and details for the show that will roll out in those episodes.

It’s already been confirmed that the series will adapt The Titan’s Curse book for its plot, in addition to plenty of new faces for the cast. Saturday Night Live legend Kate McKinnon will join the cast, starring as the Greek goddess of love and beauty, Aphrodite. Other newcomers include Logan and Deadpool & Wolveirne‘s Dafne Keen as Artemis, the Greek goddess of the moon and the hunt, plus Saara Chaudry as Zoë Nightshade, an immortal hunter and Artemis’ lieutenant. No timeline for Season 3’s release has been confirmed but with at least some of it already shot, fans can likely expect news on it sooner rather than later.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 will premiere with two episodes on December 10, streaming only on Disney+ and Hulu.