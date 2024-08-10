Percy Jackson and the Olympians: First Look at Season 2 Released

Stopping a war was just the beginning for Percy Jackson. Disney+ has released a new teaser for the start of production of Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, featuring first footage for the upcoming second season of the hit adaptation of Rick Riordan’s beloved bestselling book series. Season 2 will take on The Sea of Monsters, the second book of the series and while much of the footage in the new teaser, released at D23 Expo, recaps the gods and monsters young Percy (Walker Scobell) faced in Season 1, we get a brief tease of what the demigod is facing for his next big challenge. You can check it out for yourself below.

Season 2 of Percy Jackson Will Be “More Mature”

The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians previously teased that Season 2 of the series will, like the books, take on a more mature tone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It feels older,” both Scobell and Aryan Simhadri said.

“It feels more mature,” Leah Jeffries said. “It’s definitely hyped up some.”

In The Sea of Monsters books, Percy and his friends Annabeth (Jeffries) and Grover (Simhadri) embark into the titular ocean of beasts, the mythical version of the real world’s Bermuda Triangle to find the Golden Fleece.

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan’s critically acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus’s stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam “Edge” Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters. In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon. Production on Season 2 is slated to begin in August.

The first season of Percy Jackson and The Olympians is now streaming on Disney+.