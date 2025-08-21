Major X-Men Star Joins Disney+’s Hit Fantasy Series in Season 3

An X-Men star has just found their next project. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Dafne Keen has officially found her next project. Per the outlet, Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry have joined Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Keen will play Artemis, the Greek goddess of the moon and the hunt, while Chaudry will play Zoë Nightshade, an immortal hunter and Artemis’ lieutenant. Production on the upcoming third season of Percy Jackson is currently in production now in Vancouver. The duo joins the previously announced Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, who will be playing siblings Leo and Bianca di Angelo.

This marks a return to television for the X-Men star, as Keen previously starred in the HBO series adaptation His Dark Materials, based on the trilogy of novels by author Philip Pullman. The actress is, of course, best known for her role as Laura Kinney/X-23 in both Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine. The young actress also recently starred in the television series Star Wars: The Acolyte as the character. As for Chaudry, the actress has starred in projects such as Holly Hobbie, The Breadwinner, and The Mysterious Benedict Society. This would serve as Chaudry’s biggest project to date.

The upcoming season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now in production and is said to be based on the third book, The Titan’s Curse, in the popular book series from author Rick Riordan. The books, of course, focus on the young Greek demigod, Percy Jackson, played by Walker Scobell. Also starring in the Disney+ series are Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer. The Disney+ series adaptation marks the second attempt at adapting the books after two underwhelming movies in 2010 & 2013. Unlike with those films, Riordan is heavily involved with the Disney+ series, and the show seems to be the better for it.

As it stands, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%, with critics calling it a faithful take on the beloved books. The first season premiered back in 2023, and the second season is slated to hit Disney+ this December. Thankfully, though, with Season 3 already filming, perhaps fans won’t have such a huge gap between seasons once again. For those unfamiliar with the books, Keen’s Artemis is described as preferring the freedom of the outdoors to the politics and formality of Olympus. The books claim, “Her immortal hunters are her constant companions, and she has little contact with mortals, making her a bit out of touch with modern human culture. She is regal and an honorable fighter who will stand up to grave challenges.”

While it remains to be seen what is next for Keen after Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, rumors have suggested she’ll reprise her role as X-23 in Avengers: Doomsday. As of now, the actress has not yet been confirmed to return in the upcoming movie, but anything is possible, as Marvel Studios did confirm the entire cast has not yet been unveiled for the movie.

The upcoming second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning on December 10th. Until then, fans can rewatch the first season in its entirety while they prepare to return to Olympus once again.

