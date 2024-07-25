SDCC 2024: Daniel Diemer Cast as Tyson For Percy Jackson Season 2

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is on the horizon following a record-setting debut on Disney+, and at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the series’ Hall H panel offered fans of series a chance to ask questions of the Percy Jackson cast as well as delivered some major news for the sophomore season, particularly about casting. During the show’s SDCC panel, author Rick Riordan appeared with a video message announcing that Daniel Diemer has been cast as Tyson, Percy Jackson’s half-brother for Season 2.

As part of the presentation, a video package was shared of Diemer himself walking around the Percy Jackson set, talking about how he’s been a fan of Riordan’s book series since he was 10 years old and thanks fans. As for the series’ stars, Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), and Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), they offered praise for Diemer and revealed that they’ve wanted to talk about his casting as Tyson “for ages” — while also poking just a little bit of fun at the height difference between Diemer and Scobell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m thrilled and honored to step into the extraordinary universe of Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” Diemer said in his video message. “Now, I’ve been a fan of the books since I was 10 years old, and it’s a dream come true to be a part of this and embark on such an exciting adventure with such talented cast and crew and, of course, passionate fans. I can’t wait to bring Tyson to life and to share his journey with you all.”

In the Percy Jackson novels, Tyson is Cyclops and the son of Poseidon and a nymph and thus, the half-brother of Percy Jackson. He makes his first appearance in the second book in the series, The Sea of Monsters where the two brothers meet for the first time. The pair are classmates in the mortal world, both attending Meriwether College Prep. While Percy was enrolled in Meriwether by his mother, Tyson was brought in by the school’s administration themselves when he was found living in a refrigerator box on the streets of New York City. That detail is just about the only knowledge of Tyson’s past that Percy has, but changes when Percy’s gym class is attacked by Laistrygonian Giants with Tyson defending Percy from flaming dodgeballs.

“Daniel Diemer’s enthusiasm and talent brings a whole new dimension to Tyson, and it’s going to be incredible to see him in the second season,” Riordan said. “I can’t wait for you guys to meet him and welcome him to the Percy Jackson universe.”

Diemer most recently appeared in Hulu’s Under the Bridge and will next be seen in the film Thug opposite Liam Neeson and Ron Perlman. Diemer can also be seen in Netflix’s The Midnight Club.

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan’s critically acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus’s stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam “Edge” Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters. In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon. Production on Season 2 is slated to begin in August.

The first season of Percy Jackson and The Olympians is now streaming on Disney+.