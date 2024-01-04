Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Insight Into Major Season 4 Arc (Exclusive)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is planting seeds for later seasons' flowers. This first season has operated as a contained story, adapting the events of The Lightning Thief, but has not shied away at laying the groundwork for future storylines. All of Percy's nightmares are likely building towards Kronos, the show's overarching antagonist. Numerous conversations about Thalia set the stage for what's to come in a possible Season 2. Even blink-and-miss-it background Easter eggs are already hinting at a major Percy Jackson Season 3 narrative. While Percy Jackson Season 1 remains laser-focused on the core narrative of retrieving Zeus's stolen master bolt, the latest episode planted yet another seed for one of the show's biggest plot lines.

Aryan Simhadri Opens Up About Grover's Quest For Pan

(Photo: Disney+)

Where is the god of the wild?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4 officially revealed Grover Underwood's core objective: find Pan. The god of the wild has been missing for centuries, resulting in nature being without its protector. All satyrs have the ultimate goal to get their searcher's license so they can embark on their own quest to find Pan and therefore restore the wild.

Speaking on ComicBook Nation's Riptide Radio – A Percy Jackson Aftershow, Aryan Simhadri opened up about Grover's pursuit of Pan.

"One hundred percent," Simhadri said when asked if he felt the weight of what's to come when he spoke about Pan for the first time. "I had been waiting to talk about Pan for, I mean at this point in production, three or four months now. Getting to actually say his name and tee up Grover's reason for not just going on this quest, but his life's purpose, that was an intense moment. It's something that we worked with our acting coach on set a lot about. Just exploring who Pan is and what he means to not just Grover but all satyrs."

In the Percy Jackson books, Grover's quest for Pan really kickstarts in the second installment, The Sea of Monsters, and reaches a fever pitch in The Battle of the Labyrinth, the series' penultimate story. Those two stories would presumably play out in Percy Jackson Season 2 and Season 4, respectively.

"I think the best thing about adapting a well-known and well-loved book series is you know where the characters are going to end up," Simhadri continued. "I know what Grover's relationship with Pan is going to be moving forward. The fact that I can tee up his relationship with the god of the wild moving forward, knowing where it is going to end up, I don't have to take shots in the dark. Getting to set those up early on is really nice."

Simhadri's full breakdown of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4 is available now on ComicBook Nation's Riptide Radio.