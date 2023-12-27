Percy Jackson Episode 3 Breakdown Featuring Jessica Parker Kennedy, Timm Sharp | ComicBook Nation's Riptide Radio

Percy Jackson and the Olympians' quest soldiers on. This week's episode, "We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium," takes Percy, Annabeth and Grover outside of Camp Half-Blood as the trio begin their cross-country quest to the Underworld. Immediately following new episodes, ComicBook Nation's Riptide Radio – A Percy Jackson Aftershow brings you an in-depth discussion on what just went down as well as an exclusive interview with a member of the Percy Jackson cast and crew. This week, exclusive interviews with Jessica Parker Kennedy (Medusa), Aryan Simhadri (Grover), and Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano) air on the show as the actors share their analysis of events that transpired in the latest Percy Jackson episode.

"They did something that I've never had done to me on this show, where they put me in this chamber with all of these cameras to do these 3D renderings of my entire body," Sharp explained when asked about how he delivered the prophecy in Episode 3. "I had to do all these different facial expressions for that scene so I could come out of the oracle's mouth. Then, on set that day, I was actually there doing it."

"I freaked out. She was the coolest. I was like, 'I can't play this, I'm not that cool,'" Kennedy shared her reaction to Medusa's unique look in the Disney+ adaptation. "It's a very '30s, '40s vibe to her. '20s too. It's all of them combined. Her very long red nails and red lips. She's very still. There's something about her that made me very intimidated and afraid of her, but also I wanted to hear her story and give her a big hug."

