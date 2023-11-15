Percy Jackson and the Olympians: New Trailer's Premiere Date and Time Revealed

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is just over one month away. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels has gone through quite the odyssey to get to this point, as a live-action attempt at the franchise has not been attempted in over a decade. Following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, Riordan began pushing for the house of mouse to take a closer look at his life work's potential in Hollywood, and by early 2020, development on a Percy Jackson Disney+ series had commenced. Two years on from that, Percy Jackson landed Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) for the show's titular role, and eight months of production followed.

As that December 20th premiere inches closer, Disney+ is gearing up for a full-blown Percy Jackson marketing campaign, kicking off with an official trailer.

Percy Jackson: New Trailer's Premiere Date and Time Revealed

Are you ready for your quest?

As announced on social media, Percy Jackson and the Olympians will premiere its official trailer on Thursday, November 16th at 9 AM ET. This announcement follows up a couple of teaser images shared on Percy Jackson's social channels, which some speculated could have clues directed towards Season 2 hidden within.

This new trailer will be the fourth batch of footage officially released by Percy Jackson. The project's first teaser trailer dropped back at Disney D23 Expo in September 2022, showcasing scenes from just the first three months of production. One year later, Percy Jackson dropped a social spot and a longer teaser trailer that hinted at what's to come in The Lightning Thief plot ahead. This next trailer will likely serve as the full trailer, one which gives new fans a taste of the Season 1 storyline.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on December 20th on Disney+. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for coverage of the new trailer!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).