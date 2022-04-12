Ryan Reynolds Offers Interesting Perspective on Walker Scobell’s Percy Jackson Casting

Yesterday, the internet celebrated the casting of The Adam Project star Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. In that film, Scobell plays the younger version of Ryan Reynolds, who ends up meeting and teaming up with his hunky future self on a time-travel adventure. So, of course, Reynolds found the most Ryan Reynolds way ever to congratulate his young co-star: by pointing out that this, logically, means that he is the older version of Percy Jackson, which is not only pretty cool but, if you ask us, opens up some pretty cool doors in terms of a Deadpool spinoff.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus. Reynolds is at least the second co-star to publicly congratulate Scobell, after the pair’s Adam Project dad Mark Ruffalo did so yesterday.

You can see the tweet below.

I guess this makes me older Percy Jackson? Congrats Walker Scobell! You were always a demigod in my mind. #PercyJackson pic.twitter.com/euwjRTYxRq — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2022

In the series, Percy is “a smart and compassionate kid with a sharp sense of humor. He’s always seen himself as an outsider, in no small part because of how the world sees his ADHD and dyslexia. He’s impulsive and rambunctious and is quick to anger when things seem unfair to him. But beneath his cynicism is an affectionate son and loyal friend who just wants to do right by those he cares about. If only he could find a place where he fits in.”

This is not the first time the property has come to live-action; there were a pair of movies released in 2010 and 2013. But the TV format, combined with Riordan’s hands-on involvement developing the TV series, seems likely to yield something that is a lot closer to the source material.

“Having everyone together to align our visions for the show was extremely helpful, and I think a lot of confusion was resolved (speaking for my own confused self, anyway!). The good news is: the leadership is “all in,” as they put it, about making this show and doing it right. A lot of them have kids who have grown up with Percy Jackson, too, so they get it,” Riordan revealed last year. “They get that there are millions and millions of you out there who are waiting excitedly to see Percy Jackson come to life in a new way. We felt supported and heard, and I am more confident than ever that this show is moving forward as it needs to. You all have made a difference. You always do. Showing up on social media, sharing your excitement for the show: Disney sees you. They have heard you and they want to do right by you Percy fans. That, for me, is priority one, so I am happy!”