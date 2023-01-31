Percy Jackson: Another Top Star Wraps Production

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is just days away from wrapping production. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels started rolling cameras back in June 2022, embarking on an eight-month shoot that would bring the events of The Lightning Thief to life. Even though the show has had an extensive production schedule, only a handful of talent have been required to be on set for all 240 days. Characters like Olivea Morton's Nancy Bobofit or Lance Reddick's Zeus only pop up for a couple of chapters in the source material, meaning they likely only have a couple of scenes in the show itself.

Then there are the actors that are recurring, such as Adam "Edge" Copeland's Ares or Charlie Bushnell's Luke, who are probable for multiple episodes but in a more limited capacity. Bushnell himself wrapped production in December 2022, while Copeland's recent WWE return indicates that his god of war responsibilities are now solely in the ring.

With guest and recurring stars wrapping up, the next level is leading talent. As evident by a recent Instagram Story, Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) has wrapped his Percy Jackson Season 1 scenes. He had been filming since production commenced on June 2nd, 2022.

Grover operates as a secondary lead to Percy throughout The Lightning Thief. Leah Jeffries's Annabeth Chase rounds out the core trio, but she has slightly less page time compared to her hooved companion in the first book. While he eventually gives Percy space in later installments, either by choice or by forced separation, Grover is side-by-side with the son of Poseidon in just about every The Lightning Thief chapter.

With that in mind, Simhadri's wrap signals that Percy Jackson and the Olympians as a whole is just about finished.

"We have done almost all the photography for our eight episodes. Right now, we are just doing some pick-up scenes to fill in different angles and expand some of the sequences," Riordan noted of the production schedule last week. "We still have months and months of post-production work to do, but the team is wrapping up in Vancouver with a sense of pride and accomplishment."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to wrap production on February 3rd.