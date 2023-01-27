Rick Riordan Teases a "Fully-Anticipated" Percy Jackson Season 2

The mythical world of gods and monsters is coming to Disney+. A serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been in development for over three years now, with production officially kicking off this past summer. These first eight episodes are confirmed to be adapting the events of The Lightning Thief, the first of Riordan's five core Percy Jackson books. Considering the first season is still months away from premiering, there has been no confirmation on a potential sophomore installment. That said, the entire Percy Jackson team has spoken optimistically about the show's long-term future.

As production winds down on Season 1, Riordan noted that the show is in a "very good place" ahead of what's to come.

"I am pleased to tell you we are in a very good place as we look ahead to a (not-yet-greenlit-but-fully-anticipated) season two!" Riordan wrote.

If a follow-up continues the one-book-per-season strategy, Season 2 would chronicle the events of The Sea of Monsters. That novel brings Percy and company on a quest to find the Golden Fleece and introduces a number of key characters along the way. The Sea of Monsters was previously adapted for the big screen in 2013, a direct sequel to the Logan Lerman-led 2010 film.

This Season 2 tease came alongside the casting announcements for Zeus and Poseidon, who will be portrayed by Lance Reddick (John Wick) and Toby Stephens (Black Sails), respectively. Reddick and Stephens join Adam "Edge" Copeland's Ares, Timothy Omundson's Hephaestus, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hermes, Jason Mantzoukas's Dionysus, and Jay Duplass's Hades as the Greek gods that will show face in Season 1.

"If you haven't seen a particular god or demigod announced, that's because they don't appear in the season and won't be cast until we start the subsequent seasons," Riordan wrote regarding the remaining five Olympians. "Which means any of those announcements are probably at least a year away."

As for Percy Jackson's immediate future, Riordan noted that the bulk of 2023 will be spent on polishing Season 1 in post-production.

"I have seen early director's cuts for episodes 1-6 and all the dailies for episodes seven and eight, so I am now confident in predicting [that] if you're a fan of the books or even if you just love a good adventure, you are going to love this show," Riordan continued. "We still have months and months of post-production work to do, but the team is wrapping up in Vancouver with a sense of pride and accomplishment."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to wrap production soon.