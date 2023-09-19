Disney+ Releases New Percy Jackson and the Olympians Trailer

After an extensive pre-production and filming process, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is in the home stretch. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels will tell the tale of The Lightning Thief in its first season, the 375-page first installment in the book series. While diehard fans already know the story inside and out, new audiences have only been given small teases of what's to come in Percy Jackson Season 1. The first two teaser trailers were essentially compilations of unrelated scenes, with only eagle-eyed viewers making the subtle connections. The same cannot be said for Percy Jackson's latest trailer, as this 93-second batch of fresh footage gives a skeletal structure for the Season 1 storyline.

New Percy Jackson Trailer Teases Lightning Thief Plot

The master bolt has been stolen.

The new Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer opens with Walker Scobell's titular demigod touring the MET Museum with his Yancy Academy classmates. Percy alludes to being a "troubled kid" as his dyslexia kicks in, rearranging the words on his field trip worksheet. Things take a turn when Percy's pen begins to shake and he is approached by a sinister-looking Mrs. Dodds (Megan Mullally) before she transforms into the beastly Alecto, a Fury that serves Hades (Jay Duplass).

"You saw something?" Percy's mother Sally (Virginia Kull) asks her son. "Something that no one else can see?"

Sally goes on to reveal to Percy that the Greek mythology tales she used to tell him are real. Flashes of Zeus (Lance Reddick) and battle armor-clad Camp Half-Blood campers hit the screen next. Grover (Aryan Simhadri) interrupts Sally's story at their Montauk vacation spot, revealing himself as a satyr and urging that they need to leave.

Percy then arrives to Camp Half-Blood as activities director Chiron (Glynn Turman) mentions that he and the campers have been "expecting" him. Campers then engage in a game of capture the flag, with Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn) leading one of the charges.

Chiron reveals the crux of this first season's plot, telling Percy that Zeus's master lightning bolt has been stolen from Mount Olympus. As he says this, a shot of an unknown figure approaches Percy and Grover in a dark throne room, likely to be Hades based on the setting. More quick cuts of what looks to be Aunty Em's Gnome Emporium, the Lotus Casino, Ares (Adam "Edge" Copeland) on his motorcycle, Waterland's Tunnel of Love, Echidna (Suzanne Cryer), and the Minotaur cut in before the final shot of Percy wielding Riptide against the half-man, half-bull beast.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).