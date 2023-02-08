Percy Jackson's Leah Jeffries and Lance Reddick Celebrate Wrapping Production

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has reached another massive checkpoint. The serialized adaption of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels wrapped production earlier this month, finishing filming after an eight-month shoot in Vancouver. With all of Season 1's episodes shot, Percy Jackson now moves to an extensive post-production process that is expected to take up the bulk of 2023. While there are still many months to go until the eight-episode first season airs on Disney+, talent from Percy Jackson are celebrating the conclusion of a nearly year-long production journey.

Among those is Leah Jeffries, the Beast actress who plays Annabeth Chase. Jeffries share some images of herself alongside co-stars Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), captioning, "THATS A WRAP ON PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS SEASON ONE!"

Appearing on an Instagram Live shortly after, Jeffries emphasized her appreciation for her Percy Jackson role as the daughter of Athena.

"There is nothing to hate or dislike about being Annabeth. I love Annabeth so much," Jeffries said. "There's nothing to even hate on her about."

Jeffries will be the second actress to bring Annabeth to life, as Alexandra Daddario previously portrayed the character in two film adaptations of the Percy Jackson books. ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum recently spoke with Daddario while promoting Mayfair Witches, where she proclaimed her excitement about the upcoming reboot.

"I'm really excited about the series and I hope people love it," Daddario said. "I now have stepchildren, and you realize [shows like Percy Jackson] get kids into reading. It gets kids thinking. It gets them understanding about what it is to be different and to struggle with things."

Joining Jeffries is the celebrations was Lance Reddick, the John Wick actor who joined the production as Zeus just last month. Reddick took to his Instagram to share a video of his "ZEUS" production chair.

While iterations of Zeus have been in dozens of films over the years, Reddick's specific version of the god of the skies has only been on the big screen once before. Sharing the screen with Daddario in the 2010 Percy Jackson film was Sean Bean, as he played Zeus in a couple of scenes. That portrayal saw the king of the Olympians in traditional Greek armor, a far cry from the Percy Jackson books, which features the gods in modern garb. Reddick's Zeus already appears to be more faithful to the source material, as he can be seen rocking his signature pinstripe suit in a previously-released official image.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now in post production.