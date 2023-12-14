Percy Jackson and the Olympians Reviews Praise Show As Disney+'s Best Series
Disney+ may have a hit on its hands.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is almost here. Following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, author Rick Riordan got to work on shopping his critically-acclaimed book series to the house of mouse, spending months pitching what his world of demigods and monsters could look like on the streaming screen. By April 2020, Disney was bought in, and the work began. Riordan and company partnered with Black Sails showrunners Dan Shotz and Jonathan E. Steinberg to create an eight-episode season based on The Lightning Thief, the first book in Riordan's original Percy Jackson pentalogy. Following a less-than-satisfactory theatrical attempt at that story in 2010, the pressure was on for this Percy Jackson story to deliver.
According to reviews, Disney+ has a smash hit on its hands.
Disney+'s Crown Jewel
#PercyJackson is the adaptation fans have been dreaming of for decades. Captivating. Immersive. The novelized world you wanted to escape to realized in pure stunning glory. Imagination unlocked. This is the series you build a streaming service around. Disney+'s crown jewel. pic.twitter.com/Er28DVQnbJ— Liam (@LiamTCrowley) December 14, 2023
True to the Story
This is all true. I cannot even begin to describe how thoughtful, loving, and clever this adaptation is. Staying true to the story and bringing the most important themes of the books to the forefront right away. I can't wait for the world to experience #PercyJackson https://t.co/pt4TJzxWgu— Seaweed Brain Podcast (@seaweedbrainpod) December 14, 2023
In Better Hands
“The first half of this eight-episode season already feels like it is in better hands.”
“The first episode, “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher,” is economical and efficient by relying on narration to fill in some gaps while still having plenty of energy woven… pic.twitter.com/vpA9y9nvBZ— Percy Jackson News 🔱 (@updatespercy) December 14, 2023
The Standard
Apparently the embargo is lifted… After watching the first four episodes of #PercyJackson I can confidently say that this is the best tv show that Disney+ has ever created. This show is going to be the standard from here on out 100%. ⚡️— cam || 6 DAYS TIL PERCY JACKSON (@CameronSilas) December 14, 2023
Best Adaptation of a Book Ever
I mean it when I say #PercyJackson on #Disney+ is the best adaptation of a book I've ever seen. It masterfully balances nostalgia and novelty. Walker+Aryan+Leah convey the trio's wit, banter and realness. The score's brilliant, and the writing's superb—storytelling at its finest. pic.twitter.com/lt2aG1cMEh— Gillian Blum // it’s officially PJO month!! (@GillianBlum) December 14, 2023
Disney+'s Best
#PercyJackson is a hit. Disney+’s best original series & the adaptation fans have been waiting for. The writing is fresh but lived in. Walker Scobell & Virginia Kull’s performances in Episode 1 will hook viewers of all ages. The next big YA franchise is here. pic.twitter.com/Qm6tUM453a— Kelli Boyle (@kellixboyle) December 14, 2023
Flawless
I want someone to tenderly kiss James Bobin’s forehead because the direction of the first two episodes of #PercyJackson is actually flawless. Like I have no notes.— cam || 6 DAYS TIL PERCY JACKSON (@CameronSilas) December 14, 2023
Leah Jeffries's Wonderful Performance
Jeffries nails Annabeth’s trademark straightforwardness and quiet calculation, handing over a wonderful performance of a child who was forced to grow up too fast and is doing everything she can to take control of her destiny.#PercyJackson https://t.co/XrekgoaD3k— Mac ⚡️🐐 (@macroooo_) December 14, 2023