Percy Jackson and the Olympians Reviews Praise Show As Disney+'s Best Series

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is almost here. Following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, author Rick Riordan got to work on shopping his critically-acclaimed book series to the house of mouse, spending months pitching what his world of demigods and monsters could look like on the streaming screen. By April 2020, Disney was bought in, and the work began. Riordan and company partnered with Black Sails showrunners Dan Shotz and Jonathan E. Steinberg to create an eight-episode season based on The Lightning Thief, the first book in Riordan's original Percy Jackson pentalogy. Following a less-than-satisfactory theatrical attempt at that story in 2010, the pressure was on for this Percy Jackson story to deliver.

According to reviews, Disney+ has a smash hit on its hands.