Percy Jackson: Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri's Former Co-Stars Share Encouragement Ahead of Their Leading Debuts

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is ushering in a new generation of leading stars. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels landed on Walker Scobell to portray the titular demigod back in January 2022. Scobell was cast two months before audiences saw his breakout performance in The Adam Project, which only encouraged fans of his talents when his Percy Jackson casting was made public that April. Riordan and company followed up Scobell's casting with the revelations that Leah Jeffries (Beast) and Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper By The Dozen) would round out the core trio as Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively.

While Percy Jackson and the Olympians represents the first project that all three of these young actors are headlining, each come with experience that goes far beyond their ages.

Percy Jackson: Trio's Former Co-Stars Share Encouragement

Some of Hollywood's biggest names believe in Camp Half-Blood.

Speaking to ComicBook.com over the past year, various former co-stars of Percy Jackson and the Olympians's leading trio offered words of encouragement to those that they have shared the screen with before.

"Walker, you're amazing. I know you're going to crush this," Mark Ruffalo, who worked with Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) on The Adam Project, said during the Poor Things red carpet. "I know how much it means to you. You got a great family behind you, supporting you. Have fun, stay real, and protect your heart."

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

"Leah, I love you," Leah Jeffries's (Annabeth Chase) Beast co-star Idris Elba shared this past February at the Luther: The Fallen Sun premiere. "She's an amazing person, great actor. We formed a little bond [during Beast]. I love you, well done. It's really great to see someone get a fantastic role, especially when they're talented. It's just a lovely thing to see their careers grow."

"When I saw [Aryan], I was like, 'This is a big deal kid. This is awesome, and I'm so proud of you,'" Gabrielle Union said of Cheaper By The Dozen co-star Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood). "He is so sweet and kind. When you meet his parents, you realize that this kid has been raised with so much love and care and the whole family is really awesome. He's just a delight. He was just so loving and helpful and on point.

"I absolutely see how he has the career trajectory that he has," Union continued. "It's really rooted in him being a good person, but also understanding and respecting the business, without losing his childlike wonder. His parents allowed him to be a kid and to be a super intelligent kid at that. They didn't try to force him into any one direction. He has just of as much of a love as of all things STEM and technology, as he does the business and his friends. I think all of that together makes him pretty unstoppable."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.