Percy Jackson Fans Are Thrilled Over Walker Scobell Casting

At long last, we finally have a new Percy Jackson. Disney and 20th Century Television are working on a live-action series for Disney+ called Percy Jackson and the Olympians, telling the story of the beloved character from Rick Riordan’s novels. On Monday, Riordan and Disney announced that young actor Walker Scobell had landed the coveted role and is set to lead the series, which begins production this summer.

Scobell is a newcomer to Hollywood but has already made a big impression on fans. The actor starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in Netflix’s The Adam Project, playing the 12-year-old version of Reynolds’ Adam. It was clear early on the film that Scobell would be a big star going forward, and he now officially has his first major role.

The fans of Percy Jackson are many and they wasted no time getting online to share their excitement over Scobell’s casting. The decision to have Scobell play Percy seems to be an instantly popular one. Every fan chatting on Twitter loves the casting and can’t wait to see what young Scobell does with the role.

You can check out a few of the Percy Jackson fan reactions below!

