Percy Jackson: New Character Posters Showcase Key Backstory Detail

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is just about to kick off, but the world of gods and monsters is very much a lived-in universe. The Disney+ adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling books is set to chronicle The Lightning Thief in its first eight episodes. That narrative essentially serves as Percy's origin story, but the same cannot be said for some of his companions. Most of Camp Half-Blood have been living the demigod life for years, and some have even had first-hand experiences with the brightest and darkest elements of Greek mythology. While it remains to be seen as to how much of those backstories will be explored, a new detail indicates that the seeds for them have been planted.

New Percy Jackson Character Posters

(Photo: Disney+)

A bead for every summer.

The latest Percy Jackson and the Olympians character posters showcase the duality of the show's core trio.

(Photo: Disney+)

Walker Scobell's Percy Jackson is seen with his outside world look on the left and his Camp Half-Blood's capture the flag battle helmet on the right. Percy is also wearing an empty necklace, a result of the fact that this is his first summer at camp.

(Photo: Disney+)

Leah Jeffries's Annabeth Chase also follows Percy's pattern of outside world on the left, Camp Half-Blood's capture the flag armor on the right. Like Percy, Annabeth is also wearing a necklace, but hers is populated with beads and a ring. The five beads represent her five summers at Camp Half-Blood while the ring belongs to her mortal father.

(Photo: Disney+)

Aryan Simhadri's Grover Underwood also gets the half and half treatment. Grover's Mist-veiled mortal side is shown on the left while his true satyr self, complete with horns and pointed ears, is seen on the right.

What Do The Camp Half-Blood Necklace Beads Mean?

(Photo: Disney)

Those at Camp Half-Blood all receive a bead for every summer that they spend at the demigod haven.

Each bead is typically custom-made for what transpired at that given summer. In the books, Percy's necklace eventually includes the Golden Fleece for his quest through The Sea of Monsters and a maze for The Battle of the Labyrinth.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).