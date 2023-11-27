Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Full List of Season 1 Episode Titles Revealed

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is redefining what it means to be faithful to source material. Following two feature film adaptations that left fans with a lot to be desired, as both The Lightning Thief and The Sea of Monsters stories were significantly altered for the Logan Lerman-led movies, Disney+'s crack at Rick Riordan's best-selling book series has made strides to ensure that the streaming attempt honors the magic of the novels. That started by bringing in Riordan himself as an executive producer and continued with age-appropriate castings of the entire ensemble.

Percy Jackson Season 1's Episode List Revealed

That faithfulness is exemplified in the first season's episode titles.

As revealed on social media, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1's eight episodes will all have titles that pay homage chapters of The Lightning Thief, the book that this first installment is based on. The full list can be seen below...

I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-algebra Teacher

I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom

We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium

I Plunge to My Death

A Bod Buys Us Cheeseburgers

We Take a Zebra to Vegas

We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of

The Prophecy Comes True

These episode titles come shortly after Disney+ confirmed which episodes special guest stars like Adam Copeland (Ares), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Medusa) and more will appear in.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ on December 20th.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).