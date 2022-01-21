Perry Mason Adds Sean Astin and Three More to Season 2 Cast

Perry Mason is coming back to HBO Max with Matthew Rhys in the titular role. It was previously announced that Katherine Waterston (Inherent Vice) would be joining Rhys as series regular with Jon Chaffin (The Haves and the Have Nots), Hope Davis (Love Life), Fabrizio Guido (Welcome to the Family), Peter Mendoza (NCIS), Onohoua Rodriguez (Veronica Mars), and Jee Young Han (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) all joining in recurring roles. Today, it was announced by Variety that some other exciting names have been added to the Season 2 line-up.

The upcoming season of Perry Mason is also set to include Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings), Tommy Dewey (Casual), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), and Jen Tullock (Before You Know It). It was also confirmed that Shea Wingham, who was a series regular in the show’s first season, will return in a recurring capacity.

According to Variety, Season 2 of Perry Mason “follows Perry and the team at his firm months after the events of the first season, during the height of the Great Depression. When a seemingly open-and-shut case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, Perry’s pursuit of justice and truth reveals not everything is as it seems.” You can check out the descriptions for Astin, Dewey, Raci, and Tullock’s new characters below:

“Sean Astin as ‘Sunny Gryce’ – embodies the American Dream… to a fault. Perry and Della’s new client, he’s a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield that is dueling supermarkets in town, and he’ll make sure he gets his money’s worth out of his fancy new attorneys.

Tommy Dewey as ‘Brooks McCutcheon’ – the scion of the wealthiest oil family in LA. He’s charming, connected, and eager to prove himself. He constantly questions whether that self has the talent to rise to the heights to which his own father ascended.

Paul Raci as ‘Lydell McCutcheon’ – a self-made power player who built LA, along with his fortune, off the city’s vast oil fields. Lydell has sired both a lucrative empire and an ambitious son incapable of commanding it.

Jen Tullock as ‘Anita St. Pierre’ – a successful screenwriter and the rare woman who’s made a name for herself in a man’s world. Stylish, confident, and witty, Anita crashes into Della’s world and shows her a side of life and love that she’s been missing.”

Perry Mason‘s second season does not yet have a release date.