The Boys Star Says Tearful Goodbye to the Series After 6 Years

The Boys Season 5 just wrapped filming, and star Erin Moriarty is not ready to say goodbye just yet. In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, the actress shared six photos from the set and a heartfelt note about her feelings on this big finale. Moriarty has played Annie January, a.k.a. Starlight since the beginning of the series, and many would argue that she’s the heart of this jaded series. The Boys will conclude with Season 5, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2026, but it does not have a release date yet. It sounds like Moriarty will take all the time she can get to grieve for this production.

“Honestly, f— ‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,’” Moriarty declared. “The tears have begun. The posts are incoming. I said goodbye to most of my work family today and I’ll be ready to smile about it when I’m ready to smile about it. To my Boys fam: love you, c—s, forever.”

The Boys Season 5 began filming in November, and based on other social media posts, it finished sometime in late June. Other cast members have publicly mentioned finishing their work on the series, including Jensen Ackles, and Cameron Crovetti’s sister, Isabella posted photos of them at a party with decor for “The Boys Season 5 Wrap Party.” They were dated June 21st, so it’s likely the production has been winding down. If Moriarty was one of the last people on set, we can only speculate about why.

Moriarty’s character Starlight has been on a long journey in this series, from a bright-eyed new superhero having her expectations dashed to a double agent in corporate espionage, to a free agent trying her best to do the right thing. Her story has grappled with the nature of celebrity and fame, as well as modern puritanism and feminism. Last year, she left the series on a severe cliffhanger, and fans are desperate to see her get some cathartic resolutions in the final season.

Knowing The Boys, that’s not too likely. The show is as grimdark as the superhero genre gets, depicting a world where superheroes are engineered by corporate interests and used to perpetuate war profiteering. It’s nice to hear that in spite of all that, Moriarty was so sad to see the experience end. The series is streaming now on Prime Video, and Season 5 is slated to premiere sometime in 2026.