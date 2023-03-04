Perry Mason Star Teases Future Seasons of HBO Reboot

While HBO's Perry Mason was originally intended to be a limited series when it debuted in 2020, the series has proven to be a popular one, prompting it to get a second season. Ahead of the debut of that eagerly anticipated Season 2, series star Matthew Rhys teases that there may be even more series to come. The actor, who plays Perry Mason, recently told The Wrap that "the sky's the limit" in terms of where things go from here.

"There was talk that it could work as a standalone limited, but I just thought, 'You've just set this whole thing up.' The whole thing is new and fresh. You've just joined not only him but his team. Where you go from here, the sky's the limit," Rhys said. "I was very glad that we were given that opportunity. I missed the Raymond Chandler-esque detective in him. Mason's best lawyering work comes from that place of an investigator. At his best he's firing from that place. The courtroom stuff just became more intimidating."

What is Perry Mason Season 2 about?

In Perry Mason Season 2, months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city's Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.

The series also stars Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O'Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Shea Whigham, and Wallace Langham.

"I think when we next see him in the season—you kind of touched on something there—what you see is a Perry who doesn't quite know what he wants," Rhys explained to Esquire in an interview late last year. "I think he has found himself in a position where he went into the judicial system, the legal system, with a lot of, well, possibly… Trepidation. I don't think there was a big gameplan. He just saw someone being railroaded and went, "This is wrong." Then he finds himself in this position where, I think, the reality of the legal and judicial system came crashing down around him somewhat. He goes, "This is a very flawed way of trying to decipher between right and wrong." I think the Emily Dodson case took a great toll. I think you find him treading water—but I think it's beyond that. He's slightly just trying to keep his head and figure out what it is he wants in his life. He's a little bit lost, which is true I think, in Season One. He's always the outsider. He's always never quite fitting in anywhere, and I think that's true in Season Two again. You find him trying to figure out whether this is really something he not only wants to do but can actually do.

Season 2 of Perry Mason premieres on Monday, March 6th on HBO, and HBO Max.