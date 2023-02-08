Perry Mason Season 2 Trailer Released By HBO

It's time to solve another mystery, because Perry Mason is coming back to HBO. On Wednesday, the premium cable platform revealed the first teaser trailer for the show's upcoming second season. A reboot of the beloved series of the same name, the series follows its titular private investigator (played by Matthew Rhys) on a wide swath of new cases. In addition to the unveiling of the trailer, HBO revealed that Season 2 of Perry Mason will be premiering on March 6th, both on HBO and HBO Max.

This new season of Perry Mason will bring about some changes in front of and behind the camera, with original creators Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald stepping down as showrunners, and being replaced by Jack Amiel and Michael Begler.

What is Perry Mason Season 2 about?

In Perry Mason Season 2, months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city's Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.

The series also stars Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O'Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Shea Whigham, and Wallace Langham.

"I think when we next see him in the season—you kind of touched on something there—what you see is a Perry who doesn't quite know what he wants," Rhys explained to Esquire in an interview late last year. "I think he has found himself in a position where he went into the judicial system, the legal system, with a lot of, well, possibly… Trepidation. I don't think there was a big gameplan. He just saw someone being railroaded and went, "This is wrong." Then he finds himself in this position where, I think, the reality of the legal and judicial system came crashing down around him somewhat. He goes, "This is a very flawed way of trying to decipher between right and wrong." I think the Emily Dodson case took a great toll. I think you find him treading water—but I think it's beyond that. He's slightly just trying to keep his head and figure out what it is he wants in his life. He's a little bit lost, which is true I think, in Season One. He's always the outsider. He's always never quite fitting in anywhere, and I think that's true in Season Two again. You find him trying to figure out whether this is really something he not only wants to do, but can actually do.

