Perry Mason Star Matthew Rhys Previews Season 2

Season 2 of Perry Mason is coming soon and Matthew Rhys is already gearing up. The star talked to Deadline about the next bunch of episodes. HBO Max renewed the series in the summer of 2020. A lot of fans were surprised by the reboot. But, when the premiere episode manages to snare eight million viewers, it’s hard to argue with those kinds of numbers. There’s clearly a niche here and the creative team knows it. When asked about the upcoming filming, Rhys said, “That’s an ever-moving set of goalposts. It’s been moving steadily like an iceberg for some time. And I think we’re just basically looking at winter now.” So, buckle up, there’s more intrigue coming down the pipe this year. And that will be a formative time as the series now has Perry Mason in a spot more recognizable to longtime fans of the series.

“I’m yet to be a party to the big conversation, because I know they’re busy working on it. It’s kind of great, because at the end of Season 1, Perry begins an entirely new chapter in his life,” Rhys said. “Yes, you are picking up where you left off, to a degree, but you’re also beginning something completely new and different. Being the person he is, experiencing the judicial system and its obstacles, I think will be very interesting, hopefully.”

Series star Matthew Rhys understood that Perry Mason could be a hard sell to younger viewership, but it looks like his performance carried the day. He told AV Club about that divide and how the show navigates it.

“I would agree about the 40,” he began. “I think that’s, to me, where the cutoff comes in. Where people kind of 40 and up to about like 50. They go, ‘Ah yeah! Perry Mason. Yeah, my dad, my mom, my grandma, my grandpa used to watch that. 50 plus, you start to get that, ‘Oh yeah, I used to watch that with my grandma.’ Like 60 and up, then they’re like, ‘Oh, that was a great show, you’re no patch on Raymond Burr.’”

“I was very aware of this iconic character, this iconic show was enormous. But, I was also buoyed by the fact that this was going to be very different. A very new or reimagined Perry Mason. There was going to be no placid attempt at a remake. This was a reimagining. I think they were very shrewd in making it. We have one case that spans the eight episodes, which really allows all these incredible characters to evolve and to develop, and or you as an audience to follow. I’m glad I didn’t have to solve something every week, otherwise, that would be exhausting,” Rhys continued.

