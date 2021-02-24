Portals to Hell Season 3 Gets Discovery+ Premiere Date

✖

A new season of Portals to Hell is on the way to discovery+, with the adventures of hosts Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman set to be unveiled on the streaming service beginning on March 20th. Despite the coronavirus pandemic shutting down a majority of movie and TV productions in 2020, the nature of Portals to Hell, which sees the hosts investigating the locations of seemingly haunted events, allowed progress on the series to be made relatively unabatedly. There are surely some theories that would even claim having fewer people entering any given location might stir up the supernatural in some ways. Check out the Season 3 premiere of Portals to Hell on March 20th.

“Jack and I have investigated many places, but we were both taken aback by how complex and intelligent these hauntings seem to be,” Weidman shared in a statement. “There were a number of times we really felt something was among us. It’s scary, but as investigators, it gives us insight into the many layers of a haunting.”

“This was one of the most mind-bending legs we’ve done,” Osbourne added. “These places have such deep, dark hauntings and energy so intense and powerful that you can actually feel it throughout your entire body. When you physically experience the paranormal, it gives you a massive adrenaline rush, but it’s also incredibly unsettling. There were moments when I just wanted to get the hell out of there.”

Their chilling journey begins with a special two-hour investigation of an expansive Colorado ranch that was once home to vicious father-son serial killers, whose evil acts left a haunting imprint on the property. In 1983, the small town of Stratton, Colorado, was rocked when it was revealed that local resident Michael McCormick and his father, Tom, carried out a string of gruesome murders on the family farm. The duo had been killing for years, and while all the victims reportedly buried on the grounds have never been discovered, there are estimated to be as many as 17. Now, the farm’s current owners are grappling with an uptick in intense paranormal activity that has left their family and employees fearful to even be there. In a television first, Osbourne and Weidman investigate the former McCormick property, attempting to uncover answers about its murderous past – and what it is they’re facing now. Are these killers still stalking victims from beyond the grave? Or have their evil deeds opened up a true portal to hell?

Here's what to expect in Season 3:

“McCormick Farm” – Begins Streaming Saturday, March 20th (*Special Two-Hour Episode*)

In a television first, Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman gain unprecedented access to investigate the former McCormick property in Stratton, Colorado, once home to father-son serial killers, Tom and Michael McCormick. The duo had been killing for years, and while all the victims reportedly buried on the grounds have never been discovered, it is estimated there are as many as 17. Since buying the farm shortly after the murders, the current owners have experienced paranormal activity all over the property, and that activity is growing in both frequency and intensity. With their investigative tools, paranormal know-how and help from psychic Shaun Crusha, Osbourne and Weidman set out to find who, or what, is haunting the farm.

“Hotel Monte Vista” – Begins Streaming Saturday, March 20th

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman travel to Flagstaff, Arizona, to investigate the Hotel Monte Vista, a popular tourist attraction dubbed one of America’s most terrifying places. Known in its heyday as a hub for the rich and famous, the Monte Vista is equally notorious for its long rap sheet of illicit activity and is now spooking guests with unsettling, poltergeist-like activity. While probing this paranormal hotspot, never before investigated on TV, the team encounters terrifying activity of their own.

“Grant-Humphreys Mansion” – Begins Streaming Saturday, March 27th

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman investigate Denver’s Grant-Humphreys Mansion, a 30-room palace beset by scandal, death and a skeptical client. Former owner Albert Humphreys is believed to have shot himself inside the mansion, but mystery still surrounds his death. Now operating as a wedding venue, staff and patrons experience apparitions, shadow figures, and more. The team’s investigation marks the first time the property has been investigated on TV and sparks wicked paranormal activity. With the help of psychic Cindy Kaza, Osbourne, and Weidman come to believe this mansion may house a true portal to hell.

“The Stephenson Building” – Begins Streaming Saturday, April 3rd

Jack Osbourne and special guest investigator Heather Taddy travel to the Stephenson Building in Wymore, Nebraska, a former dancehall and brothel turned oddities museum full of dark, cursed items, that has never before been investigated on TV. With negative paranormal activity amped up in recent months, the team is concerned the owners may be inviting in evil. During their investigation, and with the help of psychic Tyler Evans, they uncover that demonic activity could be influencing one of the museum’s owners.

“Captain Grant’s Inn” – Begins Streaming Saturday, April 10th

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman head to Poquetanuck, Connecticut, to investigate the historic Captain Grant's Inn, believed to be Connecticut's most haunted home. The current owner, Carol, claims that shortly after she purchased the property, she was taken over by an evil spirit and took matters into her own hands, conducting an exorcism to eliminate the angry spirit. Following the exorcism, the paranormal experiences were mild, but soon Carol and her guests started to experience an uptick in ghostly activity. Now, Osbourne and Weidman seek to discover if these are historical hauntings or if there is something more sinister at play. The duo asks Carol to join the night investigation for an unprecedented experiment that leaves the entire team speechless.

“Pennhurst Asylum” – Begins Streaming Saturday, April 17th

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman investigate Pennhurst Asylum, an infamous paranormal hotspot in Spring City, Pennsylvania. With its long and dark history of inhumane treatment of its patients, this sprawling campus is well-known for both powerful and diverse spirit activity. The pair enlist the help of guest investigator Heather Taddy and psychic Michelle Belanger to tackle the massive complex and its rampant hauntings.

“Fulton Theatre” – Begins Streaming Saturday, April 24th

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to investigate the infamous Fulton Theatre. Built on the site of a brutal Native American massacre, this is the first time this building has ever been investigated by a paranormal team. With the help of psychic Chris Fleming, the team uncovers a haunted history that makes clear even the dead can be entertained by the living.

“Lake Shawnee Amusement Park” – Begins Streaming Saturday, May 1st

Jack Osbourne and special guest investigator Heather Taddy visit Lake Shawnee Amusement Park in Princeton, West Virginia, one of Travel Channel’s Most Terrifying Places in America. The team is in for a grim ride at this abandoned park that has six deaths in its history, and is also part of a Native American burial ground. Psychic Michelle Belanger assists.

“The Padre Hotel” – Begins Streaming Saturday, May 8th

Jack Osbourne and special guest investigator Heather Taddy travel to Bakersfield, California, for a stay at the five-star Padre Hotel, a Prohibition-era inn that has never been investigated for television. Uncovering a dark and deadly past, the team, aided by psychic Michelle Belanger, soon learn that not all of the hotel’s guests are living.

Check out the Season 3 premiere of Portals to Hell on March 20th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.