LEGO Debuts New ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Minifigures

Over the past few decades, the Powerpuff Girls have delighted fans all across the pop culture realm — and it looks like that will soon include the world of LEGO.

The collectible company recently unveiled photos for their upcoming Powerpuff Girls minifigures (via Brothers Brick), which you can check out below. The photos feature minifig versions of the franchise’s trio – Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup – in front of delightfully colorful backgrounds.

This won’t be the first time that the Powerpuff Girls enter the LEGO world, with them previously being part of an expansion pack of the LEGO Dimensions video game. The three even got a special (and pretty adorable) trailer for their involvement in the game.

The Powerpuff Girls have undergone a bit of a revival in recent years, largely due to a reboot of their animated series on Cartoon Network. While the reboot wasn’t embraced by every fan, it’s since taken on some new endeavors, including temporarily introducing a fourth Powerpuff Girl and crossing over with Teen Titans Go!. The franchise has also carried on in a comic from IDW, and in various others toys.

These Powerpuff Girls minifigures will be released by LEGO sometime in August. Fans will have to stay tuned to figure out what actual sets come with the adorable minifigures.