Powerpuff Girls Fans React to the First Photo of the Live-Action Cast in Costume

Production began today on the pilot for The CW's potential live-action Powerpuff Girls series, Powerpuff, and thanks to some set photos, hopeful fans got their first look at some of the cast in costume. Specifically, the photos reveal Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron), and Buttercup (Yana Perrault) in very simple dresses with black belts. The looks are very straightforward and are a nearly direct lift of their iconic cartoon costumes. However, not everyone was excited by them.

On social media, many fans weighed in on the Powepuff Girls' looks and they largely weren't impressed. While some did realize that these were likely not a final costume either in terms of the show or in terms of story within the show, others took these very basic outfits as a sign that the show might not be good. There were many comments that said the outfits looked more like Halloween costumes, as well. But there were also people who were excited about the prospect of the series, costumes aside, simply because of their love of the Powerpuff Girls.

Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken, Powerpuff will catch up with Blossom (played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Descendants‘ Dove Cameron), and Buttercup (Broadway actress Yana Perrault), who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes but now are disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) and Diablo Cody (Juno) are writing the script for the Powerpuff pilot and Maggie Kiley is set to direct. Regnier, Cody, and Kiley will all executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. The series will also star Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, and Nicholas Podany as Mojo Jojo Jr.

Read on to see how people feel about the Powerpuff costumes and let us know your thoughts in the comments.