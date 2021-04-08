Powerpuff Girls Fans React to the First Photo of the Live-Action Cast in Costume
Production began today on the pilot for The CW's potential live-action Powerpuff Girls series, Powerpuff, and thanks to some set photos, hopeful fans got their first look at some of the cast in costume. Specifically, the photos reveal Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron), and Buttercup (Yana Perrault) in very simple dresses with black belts. The looks are very straightforward and are a nearly direct lift of their iconic cartoon costumes. However, not everyone was excited by them.
On social media, many fans weighed in on the Powepuff Girls' looks and they largely weren't impressed. While some did realize that these were likely not a final costume either in terms of the show or in terms of story within the show, others took these very basic outfits as a sign that the show might not be good. There were many comments that said the outfits looked more like Halloween costumes, as well. But there were also people who were excited about the prospect of the series, costumes aside, simply because of their love of the Powerpuff Girls.
Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken, Powerpuff will catch up with Blossom (played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Descendants‘ Dove Cameron), and Buttercup (Broadway actress Yana Perrault), who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes but now are disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?
Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) and Diablo Cody (Juno) are writing the script for the Powerpuff pilot and Maggie Kiley is set to direct. Regnier, Cody, and Kiley will all executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. The series will also star Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, and Nicholas Podany as Mojo Jojo Jr.
Read on to see how people feel about the Powerpuff costumes and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Low budget
the powerpuff girls series kinda looks low budget 😭 pic.twitter.com/VWYpecfD8m— alex (@enctrI) April 7, 2021
This IS how it would look live action, though
not mfs complaining bout the powerpuff girls looks when they literally look exactly how they would in live action lmao— jamal (@jamalontrial) April 7, 2021
Just shut it down
just saw the powerpuff girls set photo the cw needs to be shut down NOW pic.twitter.com/1MdHZUOwno— issa phae (@mizphantasm) April 7, 2021
This does not bode well
If this is what the Powerpuff Girls look like, god knows what the Professor and Mojo Jojo will be like. pic.twitter.com/o56wS27dhy— Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) April 7, 2021
Seen better
my first year of college the girls down the hall made powerpuff girls costumes the day before Halloween out of stuff from goodwill & the dollar store in their dorm room with only a hot glue gun & hand sewing & they honestly legit looked better like 0 exaggeration— The Complainer Whore (@HaleoDcapricorn) April 7, 2021
They actually look good
Yo they actually look really good as the powerpuff girls and now I’m just sad because this show is most definitely going to be terrible. pic.twitter.com/aUfUpKHO80— Tyler #istandwithrayfisher (@kryptonian_cafe) April 7, 2021
These might be temporary?
and i’m expecting this powerpuff girls outfit to be something temporary?! like if the show is gonna show them regretting them wasting their childhood fighting crime maybe they’re using those outfits for the media in the show ?! idk— maxy ⧗ (@mackenziedravis) April 7, 2021
Hot mess
Powerpuff Girls live action is giving Winx Club live action vibes.....aka low budget and a hot mess. com— 💕Keyblade War💕 (@tinytaypt3) April 7, 2021
Looks cheap
the dresses the powerpuff girls are wearing are so cheap too like you’d think since they’re grown they have money for pretty dresses to fight crime in but no they are flying around in dyed burlap sacks with belts around their waists— one of the boys (@taeilandfriends) April 7, 2021
Crazy
those powerpuff girls dresses are so crazy... you can literally get a high school student in a sewing class to make those for like $3 each— #UNNATURAL🌷 truther ♡̶ (@flateartheunseo) April 7, 2021