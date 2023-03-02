Prehistoric Planet Renewed for Season 2 by Apple TV+

Last year saw the debut of Prehistoric Planet on Apple TV+, an experience that blended compelling nature photography with the latest in visual effects techniques to showcase what dinosaurs would look like in their natural habitats, with the streamer confirming today that a Season 2 of the series was on the way. Much like the Blue Planet and Planet Earth series, Prehistoric Planet features narration from the iconic Sir David Attenborough, who audiences are more familiar with hearing when watching living creatures. Also like the first season, the upcoming Season 2 will be debuting in a week-long event of programming. Season 2 of Prehistoric Planet premieres on Apple TV+ on May 22nd.

"The award-winning first season of Prehistoric Planet brought dinosaurs back to life in a way global audiences had never seen before," Jay Hunt, Creative Director, Europe, Apple TV+, shared in a statement. "Collaborating with the brilliant Jon Favreau and our fantastic partners at the BBC, we are thrilled that viewers will once again have the opportunity to be immersed in our world as it was 66 million years ago and to experience even more weird and wonderful creatures."

Per press release, "Apple TV+ announced today a second season of the award-winning natural history event series Prehistoric Planet, from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit (Planet Earth), narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Set to debut globally in a five-day week-long event on Apple TV+ May 22nd, the five-episode second season transports viewers millions of years in the past to discover our world -- and the dinosaurs that roamed it -- all in extraordinary detail, set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer.

"Prehistoric Planet holds a 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been hailed worldwide as an 'utterly enchanting' (Inverse) series, that is 'astounding' (Daily Mail UK) and 'stunning to watch' (Decider). The award-winning series has also been honored by the Television Critics Association Awards, Visual Effects Society Awards, Annie Awards, Hollywood Music in Media Awards, and Cinema Eye Honors Awards, among others.

"Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings, and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (The Lion King, The Jungle Book) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (The Book of Boba Fett, Spirit: Untamed). Prehistoric Planet Season 2 continues to bring Earth's history to life like never before as the series presents new dinosaurs, new habitats, and new scientific discoveries while taking viewers around the world in an epic five-night adventure. With new dinosaurs like the Tarchia, one of the largest Ankylosauri, to returning fan-favorites like the Tyrannosaurus rex, and many more, Prehistoric Planet returns with an all-new season of prehistoric wonders.

"Theme by Hans Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music. Original score by Zimmer, Anže Rozman, and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music."

Prehistoric Planet Season 2 premieres on May 22nd on Apple TV+.

