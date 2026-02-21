Prequel to a Near-Perfect Thriller Series Just Got a Major Update

The BBC is finally dropping some news surrounding the series that is most likely serving as the prequel to one of the best shows of all time. And while they have yet to officially confirm anything, they have announced a few names that have made the cast: Ann Skelly (House of Guinness) in the lead role of Martha Schmitt, Nate Mann (Masters of the Air), Jannis Niewöhner (Munich: The Edge of War), and Rory Kinnear (The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power).

The newly revealed cast for Honey, the brainchild of Killing Eve creator Sid Gentle, packs a lot of punch, making the show, which is the story of what came before the events of the iconic thriller series Killing Eve, just that much more thrilling. Ann Skelly will be taking on the lead role of Martha Schmitt, a deep-cover agent for MI6 (it was revealed last year by Deadline that Martha Scmitt is actually a younger Carolyn Martens, who was originally played by powerhouse Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve). She finds herself surrounded by enemies, her cover constantly under threat of being blown, as she does all she can to avoid detection by Friedrich (Niewöhner), the new Stasi Head of Counterespionage.

Will Honey Live Up to Its Predecessor?

Killing Eve

Honey comes a few years after the incredibly controversial ending to Killing Eve—so controversial, in fact, that some fans of the original series have no intention of giving Honey a chance. “Why would you want to remind anyone of Killing Eve ever again? They took a great show and completely squandered it. The last season, and that finale in particular, is an embarrassment. Just let it stay dead,” said one viewer on Reddit. Though others loved the first two seasons of the four-season run enough to give Honey a shot.

Killing Eve, which starred Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, centered around Eve, an MI5 security officer who finds herself desk-bound and hating her job as a spy. A tense game of cat and mouse ensues when Eve is tasked with hunting down Villanelle, an assassin with a strange moral code. The women become entwined by their own obsession with the other, and the game spirals out of control the closer they get to catching the other. The series was critically acclaimed until the final season, where critics and audiences alike agreed that it had lost the plot—and the heart of what made the story so captivating.

But it seems now that Honey has the opportunity to clean up the mess that Killing Eve left behind, hopefully telling a story that continues to make sense throughout all of its twists and turns, doing justice to the performances and the narrative.

