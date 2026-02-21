Netflix’s New Mystery Thriller K-Drama Is Officially a Success With Millions of Views

A thrilling new K-drama has hit Netflix, and within days has racked up millions of views, snagging the #3 spot on the Top 10 Non-English Shows list. Already, it’s drawing comparisons to another limited series that skyrocketed to the top of the Netflix Top 10 list, Inventing Anna. It’s filled with twists and turns that are sure to leave you wanting to binge—but definitely pace yourself, it’s a limited series, and it’s heavy, twisting subject matter might be better enjoyed spread out.

The Art of Sarah centers around Sarah Kim (Shin Hye-sun), a woman who has worked tirelessly to create a new identity based entirely on wealth and social status. But her life is thrown into a tumultuous spotlight when a body believed to be hers is discovered in the sewer beneath one of Seoul’s most upscale districts. Detective Park Mu-Gyeong (Lee Joon-hyuk) takes on the case, discovering that Sarah has no personal records, and as the investigation continues, he uncovers inconsistencies in her background and evidence that she has lived under multiple identities. Soon, the life that Sarah has carefully pieced together collapses, threatening to destroy her.

The Art of Sarah Packs a Punch

Critics and audiences ratings are still rolling in, but so far the reception has been positive, with critics calling the limited series moody and introspective. It dissects issues of class and gender, pulling on each thread until the entire story unwinds in a complex and nuanced spool. “From the amazing characters and wonderful plot twists to the pace and intensity of the storyline, The Art of Sarah delivers exactly the kind of entertainment I crave,” says critic Karina Adelgaard of Heaven of Horror, who rated the show 4 out of 5 stars.

General audiences are also saying their piece online, and sparking a debate about how people are approaching modern thrillers. One viewer said on Reddit, “I just finished watching The Art of Sarah. I watched it in three days, and I thought it was amazing, very well done, brilliant, and it kept me on the edge of my seat. Then I went here on Reddit and saw so many people complaining and obsessing over ‘loopholes’…Can you think for a second? Do you know what metaphor and symbolism are?” It’s a fair point, considering how subtle and nuanced the storytelling featured in The Art of Sarah is, forcing the audience to parse through what can occasionally feel convoluted to get to the bottom of the mystery.

All in all, The Art of Sarah is a lush, beautifully filmed mystery that will have you yearning for more of the same kind of twisting thriller.