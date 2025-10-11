Invincible Drops First Look at Season 4’s Big Villain (& They Are Here to Stay)

Invincible is now working on returning to Prime Video with Season 4 of the animated series, and has dropped the first look at its next major villain, Thragg, with a new tease for the future. Invincible has reached a point of no return as with the end of the third season, Mark had defeated a powerful Viltrumite named Conquest. This Viltrumite was sent to Earth to check on its progress, but Mark was able to fight off such a significant threat with everything he had. But it’s far from the end of the trouble as the rest of the Viltrumite Empire is set to make their move next.

Invincible Season 4 will be introducing many more foes for Mark and the others to face in the coming episodes, but there’s going to be one that’s going to be sticking around for much longer than just this next season. Thragg is set to be one of Mark’s biggest foes heading into the series’ future even beyond Season 4, and the first look at the major villain’s jump to the animated series has been revealed as part of its reveals for the New York Comic Con 2025 weekend.

Invincible Season 4 to Debut Thragg in 2026

Courtesy of Prime Video

As part of their updates during New York Comic Con 2025, Invincible Season 4 was confirmed to be releasing sometime during March 2026 but a concrete release date has yet to be announced. It was also confirmed that Lee Pace (Ronan in Guardians of the Galaxy) will be the voice behind Thragg, who is going to be a major thorn in Mark’s side heading into the future of the series. As the Grand Regent of the Viltrumite Empire, he’s not only the strongest fighter in their army, but is the one making all of their conquering decisions.

Thragg is a huge deal as he’ll be sticking around until the end of the series. Invincible has already confirmed that Season 5 of the animated series is now confirmed to be in the works with Prime Video, but there’s still a question if the series will be able to adapt the entire run of the original comic release. But as Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman teased fans that earlier this Summer there would need to be somewhere between seven and nine seasons of the TV series in order to cover it all, “Roughly seven to eight to nine seasons I think would be necessary to do the complete arc from the comics of Invincible,” Kirkman said. “So we’ll see. Hopefully we get there. We get a ton of support from Amazon Prime and couldn’t be more thrilled with how things are going. So, very excited and hopeful for it.”

What to Know for Invincible Season 4

Image Comics

Along with Lee Pace joining the animated series as Thragg, Matthew Rhys has also been confirmed to join Invincible Season 4 as the voice of Dinosaurus (who will also be sticking around for much longer than just a single season). Kirkman also teased fans earlier this Summer that the animation would be improving in future episodes too, “I think the animation is going to improve from season to season as we work better with the overseas studios, the overseas studios get a better handle of what we’re trying to do,” Kirkman began.

“You’ll see, if you pay attention, every show evolves from season to season. I will say the animation is absolutely rad,” the co-creator continued. “It think that anybody who watched that Conquest fight at the end of Season 3 kinda sees where the show is going, and the heights the show can achieve. And we’re hoping to hit those heights more and more as the show progresses. So we’ll just have to see.”

