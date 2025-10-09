Amazon Prime’s Next Big Animated Series Releases New Trailer

Play video

Amazon Prime Video has been making leaps and bounds in the animation world in recent years. With superhero shenanigans like Invincible and underworld escapades like Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss gaining traction, there has been one fantasy-based series that has carved out a fanbase of its own. The popular web series known as Critical Role saw voice actors assemble to create several Dungeons And Dragons campaigns, garnering millions of views during its years-long history. This fall, the next chapter of Critical Role’s animated universe will arrive, following up on the storyline introduced as a part of The Legend of Vox Machina.

The Mighty Nein is set to arrive as an Amazon Prime Video exclusive on November 19th, bringing in a new cast of characters to follow in the footsteps of Vox Machina. Adapting the events of Critical Role’s second campaign, here’s how the streaming service describes the animated adventures of the titular band of adventurers: “They’re still figuring this whole “saving the realm” thing out. The Mighty Nein crash lands exclusively on Prime Video November 19. The Mighty Nein follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. But when a powerful arcane relic known as “The Beacon” falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the realm and stop reality itself from unraveling.”

The Critical Role Animated Universe

Even with the upcoming arrival of The Mighty Nein, the story of Vox Machina isn’t over yet. Amazon’s The Legend of Vox Machina brought its third season to an end in October of last year, with the fourth season slated to arrive in 2026. Earlier this year, Critical Role confirmed that the fifth season is also in the works, though the upcoming episodes of season five will act as the grand finale of the series. Considering the original campaign had an ending presented years ago, it makes sense that the original band of adventurers would bring their animated series to an end in a similar fashion.

For those who might be unfamiliar with Critical Role, there are additional campaigns past the stories involving Vox Machina and the Mighty Nein. The third campaign was titled “Bells Hells” and the fourth campaign, currently underway, makes a big change from the previous three iterations. In the past, Critical Role was led by voice actor Matthew Mercer as he forged the storylines for the players involved. For the latest campaign, Dropout TV’s Brennan Lee Mulligan has taken the reins, and a new world is set to be explored in Araman. While neither of these recent campaigns has been confirmed for animated adaptations of their own, based on the popularity of the franchise, it wouldn’t come as a shock if we see them eventually brought to the screen.

