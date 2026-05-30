Prime’s New Spider-Man Show is Officially a Hit, Dethroning the Streamers’ Biggest Series of 2026

Just about everyone loves superheroes. So, it’s no real surprise that a new Spider-Man series is pulling in great viewership numbers. But what may be a little surprising is that this particular Spider-Man series is doing a lot more than that—it’s easily and quickly toppled Off Campus, the Prime Video series that boasted the third biggest debut of all time on Prime, to become the biggest show on the platform.

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Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, and Li Jun Li, is a whole new take on our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, instead telling the version of the story where our favorite webslinging hero is a private eye named Ben Reilly, who lives a comfortable, easy life until the mob, a few monsters, and one smoking hot femme fatale force him to put on the mask once more, returning to his past life as New York’s only superhero. Critics and audiences alike are loving the series, lauding it for its pulpy narrative, unique visuals, and powerhouse performances.

Spider-Noir Is a Whole Different Ballgame for the Superhero Genre

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The series is a breath of fresh air, making its 92% critics rating and the fact that it’s officially the most popular show on Prime Video no surprise. Cage is at his best as Ben Reilly, and completely in his element in a series that proves to be a love letter to the crime noir genre. “Nicolas Cage delivers a surprisingly restrained and human performance in a series that understands that shadows can be just as interesting as superpowers,” says critic Ruben Peralta Rigaud. Jared Mobarak of Hey, Have You Seen…? adds, “They get the tone perfectly and let the chaos of superpowers fit authentically into the time period. It’s definitely more about the clandestine discoveries than action-packed brawls, but there are enough of the latter to satisfy waning attention spans.”

And casual viewers are just as into what Spider-Noir is bringing to the table as the critics are. Highlighting the singularity behind the series and what it brings to life, one viewer said, “Spider-Noir is bold, deliciously strange, that manages to breathe vital, cynical life into a crowded television landscape, treating like it’s pulp-detective premise with absolute sincerity.” And it’s true that the series is going where no other superhero show has been willing to go in recent years—proving that originality is what wins audiences over.

Do you have a favorite moment from Spider-Noir? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out what’s happening over at the ComicBook forum.