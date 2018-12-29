Priyanka Chopra Shares ‘The Simpsons’ Makeover Art of Her Wedding to Nick Jonas

Celebrities Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married earlier this month. Artists have now commemorated the event with depictions in the style of The Simpsons.

Chopra and Jonas held two wedding ceremonies, one Hindu and one Christian, in Jodhpur, India. Chopra shared Simpsons-style artistic depictions of both ceremonies on social media. Both caricatures feature characters from The Simpsons in the background.

Rino Russo created the Simspons-style depiction of Chopra and Jonas’ Hindu wedding, seen below.

Stefano Monda brought Simpsons style to the couple’s Christian wedding.

Neither artist is associated with the FOX animated series in an official capacity, but Simpsons showrunner Al Jean did share news about the artwork on Twitter.

The artwork has received a strong reaction on social media.

“Love! It’s a wonderful circle come to life,” actress and former Miss India Shweta Vijay tweeted. “Few years ago Priyanka Chopra spoke about how Apu doesn’t represent modern Indians. I agreed as I felt his character was stuck in time and that appalling accent. Now, this is representation, Simpsons. Can we get it to real life too?”

During an appearance on The View, Chopra offered her thoughts on the documentary The Problem with Apu. The film discussed the complicated relationship that comic Hari Kondabolu, born to parents who emigrated from India to America, has with The Simpsons character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, the Indian immigrant who runs Springfield’s Kwik-E-Mart. The character has been criticized for perpetuating stereotypes.

“He was the bane of my life growing up,” Chopra, who was born in Jamshedpur, India, said during her appearance in May. “I was always asked when I was in high school—like at 14, 15—why I didn’t speak like that…I always had questions like that.

“Yes, it’s a cartoon. Yes, it’s a pop culturally super successful show. But that gives it more responsibility.”

Neither Chopra nor Jonas has ever guest-starred on The Simpsons.

Besides The Simpsons style artwork, Chopra also shared a family photo from the wedding. The photo shows the newlyweds with Jonas’ brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, as well as Joe’s fiance Sophie Turner (of Game of Thrones and X-Men fame), and the Jonas parents, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas.

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.