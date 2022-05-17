Quantum Leap Revival Releases First Photos of the New Cast

The NBC revival of Quantum Leap has released its first batch of photos that feature the new cast. NBC unveiled its 2022 fall schedule during its Upfronts presentation, which finds Quantum Leap airing on Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET following The Voice at 8 p.m. ET. The reimagined sci-fi series stars Raymond Lee in the role of Dr. Ben Seong, a spiritual successor to Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett from the original series. The new Quantum Leap takes place 30 years after Beckett stepped foot into the Quantum Leap accelerator and disappeared. Now, the new cast is restarting the project in hopes of understanding its mysteries and the man who made it. The network gave Quantum Leap a season order in early May.

NBC shared four photos from the pilot episode of Quantum Leap, featuring Raymond Lee alongside his costars Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee. There's a lot of tension and drama to be found in the photos, reminiscent of the original TV series that ran from 1989 to 1993 for five seasons and 97 episodes.

Scott Bakula discussed the possibilities of a Quantum Leap reboot during an appearance on the late Bob Saget's Here for You podcast in September. At the time, he hinted that rights issues could be a sticking point in making it a reality.

"There's very significant conversations about it right now going on," Bakula said. "I don't know what it would be. I don't know who would have it. The rights were a mess for years. I don't know if they're even sorted out now. That's always been the biggest complication."

In another interview with TVLine, Bakula even had some idea of how a reboot could work as its own story as well as address the way the original series ended with Sam never making the leap home permanently, though he did get to leap back a few times to visit his wife and it's those visits that are key.

"There certainly is a child that could've come from any of those trips back," Bakula said in February 2021. "That's one of the ideas, and it seems like a good idea. We all know that Sam's still out there, and I always tell people that should be comforting – that he's still out there fixing things that once went wrong."

The description of Quantum Leap reads, "It's been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

