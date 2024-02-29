Queens: Elephants Take on Hyenas in a Clip From All-New National Geographic Series (Exclusive)

In many animal species, it's the males who are considered more powerful, as they embark on hunts to procure food and take multiple mates, but in a number of animals, it's the females of a community that really run the show, which the all-new National Geographic series Queens aims to explore. In an exclusive clip from the new series, you can witness a cackle of hyenas stalking a herd of elephants, setting their sights on a younger member and forcing the large animals to take drastic measures. You can check out the clip above before Queens premieres on National Geographic on March 4th. New episodes premiere on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

Helmed by a female-led production team from around the world -- groundbreaking in the natural history space -- and guided by powerful narration from award-winning actress Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Flood, Good Night Oppy), Queens is bringing the natural world into focus through the female lens for the very first time. The series features matriarchies and female leaders from around the world to tell stories of sacrifice and resilience but also friendship and love. Each episode showcases matriarchs, from the peace-loving bonobos of the Congo basin to the ruthless jewel bees of Costa Rica to the powerful elephants of the Savanna. Through watching their struggles, successes, and heartbreaks, we see the importance of intergenerational love and protection, the fierce lengths a mother will go to to have her children succeed, how the thirst for power can rip families apart, and how even in the face of tragedy, a mother must selflessly persevere.

Four years in the making, Queens leverages cutting-edge technology to reveal surprising insights into how females in the natural world rise to power, often relying on cooperation and wisdom over brute strength to get ahead. The intimate production captured many staggering moments within the animal kingdom for the first time, including rarely seen hyena infanticide, the first filming of bonobos in the canopy from tree platforms, color documentation of the Ngorongoro Crater through the night, and a development time-lapse of the Orchid bee brood. The final episode of the series celebrates the women who have gone to the ends of the Earth and dedicated their lives to documenting and protecting animal queens.

Queens is produced by Wildstar Films for National Geographic. For Wildstar Films, Vanessa Berlowitz is executive producer, and Chloe Sarosh serves as showrunner and writer. Sophie Darlington and Justine Evans are the series' directors of photography. For National Geographic, Pamela Caragol is executive producer, and Janet Han Vissering is senior vice president of Development and Production.

Queens premieres on National Geographic on March 4th. New episodes premiere on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

