Jeremy Renner's National Geographic Wildlife Series Gets Trailer, Release Date

National Geographic has released a trailer and set the premiere date for Incredible Animal Journeys, a new wildlife series narrated by Marvel star Jeremy Renner. The series, which will follow the migration of animals, is set to debut on November 19th on National Geographic and will be followed with a streaming debut on Disney+ and Hulu on November 20th. "Every day, countless animals travel across the globe through danger and doubt, perils and perseverance, through hardships and homecomings. Some journeys will last a lifetime. But they all begin with a first step," says in the trailer, which you can check out for yourself below.

Here's the official description of the series: We might think we are the world's greatest explorers, but we're not. Every day, millions of animals migrate across the planet using routes passed down by generations. INCREDIBLE ANIMAL JOURNEYS puts viewers in the action as they soar, fly and swim from the Antarctic to the African Savanna and the Pacific Ocean to Alaska. Join the protective humpback mom shepherding her newborn calf, tiny dung beetle, monarch butterfly, determined barn swallow who never gives up, and many more species. Using the Earth's magnetic field, stars, moon and ocean currents in the sea and their innate senses on land, these travelers find food, mates and their way across thousands of miles during their lifetime. Come along for the ride as Jeremy Renner narrates the wildest adventure on earth.

Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Was Recently Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

Last month, Mayor of Kingstown, which stars Renner and comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, was officially renewed for a third season at Paramount+. The series had actually been renewed months prior, but nothing was announced as Renner was recovering from a devastating snow plow accident. Mayor of Kingstown's second season debuted on Paramount+ back in March.

Renner had sent a message to series co-star and co-creator Hugh Dillon earlier this year following his accident to assure him that he'd be okay.

"It was the biggest relief it was such a rollercoaster because when I got the news I wanted to fly out and find him and see him," Dillon told ComicBook.com. "Then he sent me a video the next day, the biggest relief in my life, because it was so funny and profane and I was just like, okay, he's gonna come back. He's just so funny. He's like a brother to me. It's like, you know, we've worked on this show for two years. This is my show I created with Taylor Sheridan and he's [Renner] just unstoppable. He's an exceptional talent and the crew loves him. The cast loves him. I love him, and it was, and my world stopped. I just want him to recover and then to get the video and, hey, you know, just profanity, profanity. You know, it just made me laugh and cry at the same time and I just thank God he's okay and he's, you know, on the road to recovery."

Incredible Animal Journeys debuts on November 19th on National Geographic.