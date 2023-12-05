Ransom Canyon: Netflix Announces New Drama Series Starring Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly

Netflix has ordered the new drama Ransom Canyon to series. The series, an adaptation of Jodi Thomas' book series of the same name, has been given a 10-episode first season order by the streamer and is set to star Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly. The series is described as a romance-fueled family drama and contemporary western saga that will chart the intersecting lives of three ranching families set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country. April Blair is set to write and executive producer the series while Amanda Marsalis (Ozark, Umbrella Academy) is set to direct the first two episodes (via Futon Critic).

In Ransom Canyon, Duhamel will play Staten Kirkland, the "owner and sole occupant of the sprawling Double K Ranch. Steadfast and stoic, Staten leads the charge to resist outside forces threatening his way of life and the land that he loves." Kelly is set to play Quinn who "has found herself in the shadow of others, but after a stint in New York pursuing her career as a concert pianist, she has returned to Ransom Canyon to carve out a new path for herself.:

Ransom Canyon has been in development at Netflix for a bit, with Netflix's Head of Drama, Development, Jinny Howe telling Deadline back in 2022 that the series is akin to "Virgin River meets Yellowstone" and that the streamer was "very excited" about the project and that it felt "very promising."

"It's a contemporary Western romance show, just looking for more in this comfort romance space," Howe said. "We think that it's going to deliver on all the romance and again it will be a really beautiful vista and setting, very escapist."

