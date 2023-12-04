Verizon Announces Netflix and Max Streaming Bundle for $10

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Verizon is offering a new streaming bundle, which will allow fans to subscribe to both Netflix's and Max's ad-supported tiers for a total of just $10 per month beginning later this week. Starting December 7 and for the first time, Netflix and Max will be offered together – exclusively for Verizon's myPlan customers. The myPlan program allows subscribers to choose their add-ons a la carte rather than requiring a more robust (but expensive) package. At $10 per month, the myPlan bundle represents over 40% savings for Verizon customers.

The Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle is among ten $10 monthly perks available to Verizon customers through myPlan, including Apple TV+, +play credits to save on more streaming and content, Walmart+, TravelPass and more. That means customers can get two content bundles with myPlan perks – the Disney Bundle and the Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle – which would add up to five streaming services for just $20 per month.

"Customers want unbeatable offers from top partners that deliver the best services and experiences they want, and on the nation's most reliable network, said Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Consumer Group, in a press release. "With these only for Verizon deals and first-of-its-kind bundled content offers you can get through myPlan, there's never been a better time to be a Verizon customer."

Verizon is using its strategic relationships with the biggest players in the content industry to create some of these bundles that are totally unique to the telecom company. The idea, of course, is to attract consumers who want these features to Verizon. You can check out some other media deals from Verizon here.

Netflix's first-ever ad-supported tier, Netflix Basic With Ads, rolled out late last year. It also comes with a lower resolution for video, and some content are not available to watch at all on the Basic plan. Netflix has never had ads, and didn't intend to do so until fairly recently, some of the licensing deals they have negotiated for movies and TV shows specifically forbid them being shown with ads. Netflix intends to work on reducing the number of titles that will be unavailable on the Basic plan over time.

The advertising algorithm was developed by Netflix in cooperation with Microsoft. The ads themselves will run 15 or 30 seconds each, and are said to play both before and during movies and TV shows. Peters has said that new release movies will not have ads during the film, opting instead to keep only pre-roll ads.